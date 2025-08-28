Flooding in Cebu City: Tension flares at City Council over ‘blame game’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A heated exchange erupted at the Cebu City Council this week as councilors clashed over who should be held accountable for the city’s persistent flooding problem.

Accusations of “blaming” were exchanged between Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales and Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr.

In a privilege speech on August 26, Alcover called attention to the city’s worsening floods, citing lapses in manpower and continuity in flood control initiatives under successive administrations.

He stressed the need to restore the size and strength of anti-flood task forces previously deployed by past mayors.

READ: Jun Alcover seeks renewal of trained disaster personnel

“Mr. Chair, I am sorry, but I am not blaming this administration. I’m just expressing what I saw, what I experienced in fighting gubat sa baha (fight against flood),” Alcover said.

“It is true nga sa previous administration dunay kakulangan, kanang kakulangan sa bag-ong administration, unsa may atong buhaton? Atong dugangan kay nakahibalo man ta nga naay kakulangan, ato pa gyud kuhaan. So how can we solve the problems of baha? Nga ato man gikuhaan nga imbes atong personnel ubay-ubay unta nga muadto sa atong mga sapa, molimpyo sa mga sapa nga wala naman tay tawo?” he added.

(It is true that the previous administration has come up short, what the present administration fell short, what needs to be done? We need to add because we know that we lack of something, then we take (something in our efforts). So how can we solve the problems of floods? That we take out personnel instead of having several people who would go to the rivers to clean them, when we don’t have enough manpower to do that?)

Alcover pointed out that task forces created under former mayors Mike Rama and Raymond Alvin Garcia had at least 400 personnel at their disposal, compared to the present 185 staff under the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

He said this drastic cut undermined the city’s fight against floods.

“So excuse me, honorable Andales, I am not blaming… I’m just very much concerned kay daghan na ang na disgrasya sa baha pero ang akong nakit-an nga imbes dugangan ang atong mga hinagiban, ato naman nuong giputlan ang ilang mga kamot. Dunay ulo which is the council but they don’t have enough arms. Unsaon paglihok ang gubat sa baha?,” Alcover said.

(So excuse me, honorable Andales, I am not blaming…I’m just very much concerned because there have been several accidents due to the floods but what we see is that instead of adding more weapons against this we are instead cutting some of the hands. There is a head, which is the council but they don’t have enough arms. How can the fight against floods move?)

READ: Sisinio Andales questions ‘surprise’ majority in Cebu City Council

But Andales was quick to fire back, accusing Alcover of indirectly putting the burden on the current administration led by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., who only assumed office in July.

“Now, it seems that the speaker wants to blame the present administration, nga naa gihapon ang baha (that there is still the flood problem),” Andales said.

“How many millions of pesos ang atong gigugol diri sa atong gubat sa baha? Gasige lang ta og gubat, ang baha naa lang gihapon. Now, you cannot blame the present administration just because naa tay flooding nga wala man ni masulbad sa mga previous administration. Now, kung dunay i-blame ani ang previous administration, they kept on issuing executive orders wala gyud nahimo,” Andales added.

(How many millions of pesos have we used here in our fight against floods? We always have this fight, the flood is still there. Now, you cannot blame the present administration just because we have flooding that has not been solved in the previous administration. Now, if you have to blame somebody, blame the previous administration, they kept on issuing executive orders that were not implemented.)

READ: Incessant Flooding: More Than a Natural Disaster, a Man-Made Tragedy

The minority floor leader insisted that flooding is a long-running issue that cannot be solved overnight, particularly not by an administration only two months into office.

“It’s too early to blame the present administration. Two months?,” Andales said.

The exchange between the two escalated, prompting Alcover to repeatedly deny accusations of finger-pointing.

“Sorry, I’m not blaming. Please do not use the term blaming,” he stressed.

The clash prompted intervention from other members of the council. Councilor Phillip Zafra acknowledged both sides but urged colleagues to focus on long-term solutions rather than partisan bickering.

“This will only boil down to one thing, and that’s the problem of drainage,” Zafra said.

“Each administration has its own way of addressing the problem. Mayor Archival has already started in the right direction, maybe a different approach… Naay punto si Member Alcover (Member Alcover has a point), but let’s also give this administration a chance to prove its worth in addressing this perennial problem. It needs our all support and cooperation regardless of political affiliation,” he added.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña also joined the discussion, offering a historical perspective based on his two decades as Cebu City mayor.

He stressed that the roots of the flooding crisis lie in fragmented responses and the unchecked development of mountain barangays, which he said worsens lowland flooding.

READ: Solving Cebu City’s ‘worsening’ flooding crisis: A billion-peso ambition

“Now let me (point) out on the argument and the discussion because I’ve served for 20 years as mayor, and I tell you it’s the fault of all the mayors,” Osmeña said. “This is one of the reasons we respond piecemeal to a problem… the development of the mountain barangays is the major reason why there is flooding in the lowlands.”

Despite the tense exchanges, Alcover ended his speech by moving for the council to request the mayor to immediately hire additional personnel for flood response and to restore manpower levels to those of previous task forces.

“Dili na lang magpaabot og duna pay mamatay, nganong magpaabot pa man ta nga dunay mamatay usa ta muaction?” Alcover said.

(We’ll not wait if there will be someone who will die, why will we wait for someone to die before we act?)

“This is practically a preparation kay nagkagrabe ang atong condition. Ang climate change nagkagrabe, mao kinahanglang atong solusyon mugukod unta sa nagkagrabe nga condition,” he said.

(This is practically a preparation because our condition is worsening. Our climate change is getting worse, that is why we need our solution to be at par with our worsening condition.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP