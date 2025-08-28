cdn mobile

You can now track flood control projects via DBM’s Project DIME

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency | August 28,2025 - 11:33 AM

flood control projects

PROJECT DIME. Launch of the Flood Control Project Components of the Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation project at the Tripa de Gallina Pumping Station in Pasay City on Wednesday (Aug. 27, 2025), led by national and local government officials. The project is a platform that uses satellites, drones, and geotagging to track the progress of big-ticket projects. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has launched an online tracker for flood control projects, giving the public direct access to monitor government-funded infrastructure amid ongoing probes into questionable contracts.

The initiative forms part of Project DIME (Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation), a platform that uses satellites, drones, and geotagging to track the progress of big-ticket projects, which was officially launched on Wednesday.

It also allows citizens to post feedback through their Google or social media accounts.

READ:

Flood control structure in Mandaue collapses, repair work underway

Cebu among provinces with most flood control projects

Lifestyle check set for flood-control project officials

 

“Kabilin-bilinan po ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na kung ano po ang pinopondohan natin, let’s make sure po na makararating sa ating mga kababayan sa lalong madaling panahon,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said during the launch at the Tripa de Gallina Pumping Station in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The rollout of the flood control component comes as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. mounts a sweeping investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

Project DIME was first introduced in 2018 but was revived under Executive Order 31 signed in 2023, which institutionalized the Philippine Open Government Partnership to promote transparency and accountability. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: flooding, Project DIME
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.