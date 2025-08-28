You can now track flood control projects via DBM’s Project DIME

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has launched an online tracker for flood control projects, giving the public direct access to monitor government-funded infrastructure amid ongoing probes into questionable contracts.

The initiative forms part of Project DIME (Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation), a platform that uses satellites, drones, and geotagging to track the progress of big-ticket projects, which was officially launched on Wednesday.

It also allows citizens to post feedback through their Google or social media accounts.

“Kabilin-bilinan po ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na kung ano po ang pinopondohan natin, let’s make sure po na makararating sa ating mga kababayan sa lalong madaling panahon,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said during the launch at the Tripa de Gallina Pumping Station in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The rollout of the flood control component comes as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. mounts a sweeping investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

Project DIME was first introduced in 2018 but was revived under Executive Order 31 signed in 2023, which institutionalized the Philippine Open Government Partnership to promote transparency and accountability. (PNA)

