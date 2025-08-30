Leg pain, numbness may signal serious heart disease – PHA

MANILA – Persistent leg pain or numbness should never be brushed aside as mere fatigue or aging, as these could be symptoms of a serious heart disease.

A specialist said these symptoms may point to a dangerous vascular condition called limb ischemia (LI), which is closely linked to heart attacks, strokes, and even death, if left untreated.

During the Philippine Heart Association’s (PHA) Usapang Puso sa Puso webinar, PHA Council on Coronary Artery Disease chair Paolo Joel Nocom said limb ischemia is not simply a problem of circulation in the legs but a reflection of overall cardiovascular health.

READ:

“Kapag may bara sa ugat ng paa, malaki ang posibilidad na may bara rin sa ugat ng puso o utak (When there is a blockage in the arteries of the leg, there is a high possibility that there is also a blockage in the arteries of the heart or brain),” said Nocom, who also heads the Philippine Heart Center’s Section of Peripheral Artery Disease.

“Kaya’t ang simpleng pananakit, pamamanhid, o panlalamig ng binti ay maaaring senyales na nasa panganib ang iyong puso (Thus, simple leg pain, numbness, or coldness may be a sign that your heart is at risk),” he added.

He said leg symptoms such as persistent pain, coldness, numbness, tingling, or weakness may indicate poor circulation caused by arterial blockages.

These same blockages often affect the heart and brain, creating a fatal link between leg pain and heart disease.

Warning signs

Nocom urged the public to seek medical advice if they experience:

Recurring leg pain, especially at night or even while at rest;

Coldness and paleness in the arms or legs;

Numbness, tingling, or weakness in the limbs;

Non-healing wounds, ulcers, or darkened patches on the feet or toes.

For acute cases, he cited the “6Ps” as an emergency guide: pain, pallor, pulselessness, paresthesia (tingling), paralysis, and poikilothermia (coldness).

Without urgent treatment, acute limb ischemia (ALI) can cause tissue death within hours, leading to amputation or even death.

Critical limb ischemia (CLI), which develops gradually in patients with diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease, often results in severe disability and higher rates of heart attack and stroke.

Limited treatment, early detection

Nocom admitted that advanced treatments like angioplasty and bypass surgery remain expensive and limited to a few specialized hospitals in the Philippines.

Access to vascular specialists is also scarce outside Metro Manila. Early detection and prevention are critical to avoid amputation or even death of the patient.

Medications for diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, as well as blood thinners, are essential to managing LI and preventing complications.

Lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking —the top culprit for peripheral artery disease— maintaining healthy blood sugar and cholesterol, eating a heart-healthy diet, and staying physically active are equally vital. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP