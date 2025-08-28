Faster, Lifesaving Care: MAAYO is now an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital 

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM), A level 2 hospital located in Mandaue City, has been accredited by the Stroke Society of the Philippines as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, having been able to meet the requirements to provide immediate and efficient medical attention to stroke patients.

When Stroke strikes, you have to BE FAST.

Stroke Ready Medical Care

In celebration of Stroke Awareness Month, THAM held a lay forum on August 19, 2025 titled “Spot the Signs, Stop the Stroke,” led by esteemed neurologists: Dr. Joseph Montoya, who discussed crucial risk factors and stroke prevention measures, and Dr. Joshua Abejero, who provided a clear guide on what to do in emergency stroke situations.

A major highlight of the forum was the official turnover of the hospital’s Acute Stroke Ready Accreditation. Dr. Abejero formally presented the Certificate of Recognition to THAM Medical Director and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, and Patient Safety and Quality Management Manager, Ms. Jhoanne Lyn Jayme, alongside the dedicated members of the Acute Stroke Team.

What is an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital?

During his discussion, Dr. Abejero defined the Golden Hour as the crucial time window in which a stroke patient must receive immediate medical attention to ensure the best possible outcome.

He emphasized that the first 60 minutes are especially critical, as this is when a life-saving intervention and emergency medication can be administered to reverse the effects of a stroke. While the window for certain treatments can extend to 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms, every second counts. Dr. Abejero underscored the importance of getting the patient to a hospital as early as possible, especially one designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.

So what makes a medical institution “Acute Stroke-Ready?”

Dr. Abejero explains: “Naay pathway. Inig abot dayon sa emergency room, paspas mag lihok and hospital. So pag abot palang sa ER, pag nakabalo mi nga “ay stroke ni siya” ug nakabalo mi unsang oras nag sugod (ang stroke) sulod sa Golden Hour, activate dayon ang Code Stroke.”

(“There is a clear pathway. The moment a patient arrives at the emergency room, the hospital immediately moves into action. As soon as we determine it’s a stroke, and we know when it began, within the Golden Hour, we activate Code Stroke right away.”)

Code Stroke is a critical, synchronized protocol activated the moment a potential stroke patient arrives at the hospital. This rapid, life-saving system ensures that every necessary step, from the Emergency Room to the hospital bed, is completed without delay.

Under the expert coordination of THAM’s Acute Stroke Team, all critical procedures—including lab tests, CT scans, and medicine preparations—are rapidly streamlined to ensure immediate and precise care is delivered to the patient, maximizing their chance for a full recovery.

Spot the Signs, Stop the Stroke

In the seminar, Barangay Health Workers from Mandaue City also attended the session and were empowered with essential knowledge on recognizing stroke symptoms and responding with life-saving actions.

From Dr. Montoya’s discussion, we learned that a number of risk factors for stroke are within our control. By actively managing these, you can significantly reduce your risk.

Here are some of the key factors he highlighted:

Blood Pressure: The number one cause of stroke, managing your blood pressure is critical.

Diabetes and Cholesterol: Keep these conditions in check through proper management and develop healthy eating habits.

Unhealthy Habits: Limit or completely stop habits like smoking and excessive drinking.

Diet and Weight: Be mindful of your diet and maintain a healthy weight.

Another major point from Dr. Abejero’s presentation was the BEFAST mnemonic, a simple phrase that can help spot the signs of a stroke.

BEFAST

B alance: Is there a sudden loss of balance? ( Pagkawala sa Balanse.)

E yes: Do they have trouble seeing things? ( Problema sa Panan-aw. )

F ace: Is one side of the face drooping or uneven? ( Paglaylay sa Nawong. )

A rms: Is one arm weak or numb? ( Kahuyang sa Braso. )

S peech: Do they have trouble speaking? ( Kalisod sa Pag i-storya. )

T ime: If you see any of these signs, it’s time to call for help immediately. ( Tawag dayon og Ambulansya.)

It is important to note the exact time symptoms first appeared and report it to a medical professional immediately to help the doctor confirm if the patient is within the critical timeframe for life-saving treatment and allows the medical team to make a precise diagnosis and treatment plan.

Following this informative forum was a hospital tour that allowed the group to explore The Hospital at Maayo’s facilities and learn more about the services that directly support both patient care and the wider community.

Bringing holistic care to a whole new level.

This accreditation is a testament to THAM’s enhanced capabilities to respond with speed and efficiency to stroke emergencies. By achieving this status, the hospital affirms its commitment to providing rapid, world-class stroke care, ensuring patients receive the immediate and specialized treatment they need for a better chance at recovery.

The Hospital at Maayo is also a leading institution for medical education. THAM offers comprehensive training sessions in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS). These programs are conducted by a team of certified medical experts and are fully accredited by the American Heart Association, ensuring graduates are equipped with life-saving skills.

Beyond emergency training, The Hospital at Maayo provides a wide array of specialized services designed for your holistic well-being. THAM’s offerings range from dental and eye care needs, to specialized services in liver health, cardiology, women’s wellness, and much more. All these services are delivered within a hotel-like ambiance, ensuring a comfortable and seamless patient experience.

For inquiries or appointments, you can contact The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) at (032) 888 2662 or 0998 962 1234 or visit their Facebook page at The Hospital at Maayo. You can also find them at Plaridel Street, Alang-Alang. Mandaue City Cebu.