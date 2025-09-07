Why some students choose public library over coffee shops, home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For many students in Cebu, the choice of where to study often comes down to three options: home, a coffee shop, or the Cebu City Public Library.

While some still prefer coffee shops, the library is increasingly becoming a strong contender.

What once seemed like a relic of the past, rows of books, wooden shelves, and whispers of silence, has transformed into a refuge where students find not only peace of mind but also a sense of community and inclusivity that neither homes nor cafés can provide.

READ: How Cebu City Public Library shaped an engineer’s success story

“Peace of mind”

Jahead Sarip, 24, a graduate from Saint Peter’s College in Iligan City, said that the library became his daily sanctuary soon after he arrived in Cebu two months ago to review for his exams.

“Kumbaga, convenience ang library ug isa kay comfortable,” he said.

READ: ‘Chikoy’: Cebu City’s beloved library dog

(The library offers convenience and its very comfortable here.)

“Mostly amo’ng na-appreciate sa library as a Muslim, gi provide-an mi nila og prayer room.”

(We Muslims appreciate the library because they provided us with a prayer room.)

Finding a place to review was not easy for Sarip and his group of Muslim friends. Coffee shops were distracting, while their temporary lodging made it difficult to focus.

“Una nianhi mi diri kay naglisod mi og pangita og among ma study-han kay ga-ampo raba mi five times a day. Diri sa public library, nag-provide sila sa amoa og prayer room,” he explained.

(First of all, we went here because we found it difficult to find a place to study, especially since we pray five timed a day. Here at the public library, they provided us with a prayer room.)

The library’s inclusivity allowed them to study without compromise. For Sarip, that made all the difference.

“Peace of mind not like sa mga coffee shops nga daghan og tawo so maka-distorbo sa imong pag study,” he said.

(I found peace of mind here unlike in coffee shops where the crowd disturbs our study.)

“Sa balay, once makit-an nimo imohang unlan murag you’ll fell sleepy. Not like diri sa library bisan katulgon ka ma kuanan ka na mag study kay tungod naa kay makit-an nga mga tawo nga naga study.”

(If you study at home and start to see your pillow, you become sleepy. Not like at the library, even when you start to feel sleepy, you are forced to really study because you see that others are also studying.)

A place to focus

Just a few tables away, 17-year-old Princess Eunice Caballes, a Grade 11 student at CREST Senior High School, had the same sentiment.

“Maka focus man gyud ko ari kay hilom and napu’y akong mga need pud dri sa library,” she said.

(I am able to focus here because its very quiet and I have needs that the library is able to address.)

The library’s location along Osmeña Boulevard makes it convenient for her to drop by before or after classes. But what keeps her coming back is the quiet atmosphere, something she rarely finds at home.

More than a library

The Cebu City Public Library has been around since April 13, 1919, but its reopening this year after a pandemic pause marked a new beginning. Coinciding with the first day of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.’s term on June 30, 2025, the library returned with a mission: to prove that it can be more than just a warehouse of books.

“People are stereotyping that the library is dead. Wa nay muadto sa library kay naa na tanan sa internet. (Nobody wants to go to the library because there is the internet.) But the library now is evolving. We now go beyond books,” said Night Shift Supervisor Balbino Guerrero Jr.

That evolution includes services rarely associated with libraries: a prayer room, a dedicated section for the blind, and even activities like blind chess tournaments. Soon, the library plans to roll out a mobile library to reach communities and start a book club inside the city jail.

“If you cannot come to the library, the library will come to you,” Guerrero said.

Community and discipline

But what really sets CCPL apart from homes and coffee shops is the atmosphere of shared discipline. Inside, rules are enforced with compassion. Students wearing sleeveless clothes are still allowed in, but gently reminded of the dress code.

Visitors are urged to bring reusable tumblers instead of plastic bottles, making the space not only orderly but also mindful.

That culture has created a unique environment where students encourage one another, simply by studying side by side.

“Daghan nata og mga success story (We’ve had various success stories.),” Guerrero shared, recalling a mechanical engineering graduate who credited his licensure success to hours spent at CCPL. “Kay diri, maku-an bitaw ka sa uban, ma-inspire bitaw ka sa uban (Because if you are here, you are inspired by others).”

The preferred choice

Today, the library welcomes around 400 visitors a day in its 24-hour cycle. Many are students who, like Sarip and Caballes, prefer CCPL over the noise of coffee shops and the distractions of home.

For them, it isn’t just about free internet or air-conditioning. It’s about focus, community, and the quiet assurance that they are not alone in their struggle to learn.

Or as Guerrero puts it: “Come to the library. Tan-awa unsa ka lingaw diri (Experience the kind of fun that we have here). People love to study here.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP