Cebu-based pugs to fight in ‘Double Trouble’ undercard in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebu-based boxers will see action in Sanman Boxing’s “Double Trouble” fight card on Sunday, August 31, at the Phela Grande Convention Center in General Santos City.

Headlining the Cebu contingent is Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing, who will be joined by stablemate Gabriel Santisima and Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Reycar Auxillo.

Domingo, one of the country’s most promising flyweight prospects, is set for an eight-rounder against Ariston Aton.

The world-rated 25-year-old is trained by his uncle, former WBC Trainer of the Year Michael Domingo, and has won five of his last six bouts—most by stoppage. He carries a record of 21 wins (13 KOs) against three losses and currently sits at No. 11 in the IBF and No. 15 in the WBO flyweight rankings.

Standing in his way is the battle-tested Aton, a journeyman with a 9-15-1 record (5 KOs). While he has dropped his last five outings, Aton has shared the ring with top-caliber foes such as former world champion Vic Saludar, Joey Canoy, Shane Gentallan, April Jay Abne, and Christian Balunan, making him a dangerous hurdle for any opponent.

Also seeing action is Santisima, another ZIP Sanman fighter, who takes on Ramel Antaran in an eight-round bantamweight clash. The 22-year-old Santisima (7-1-1, 6 KOs) is eager to bounce back after dropping a unanimous decision to Zhong Liu of China last May for the WBO Oriental super bantamweight title.

Antaran, meanwhile, owns a 6-31-3 record and has lost his last eight bouts, though he earned a win in 2023 against Orle Silvestre.

Auxillo, a former WBF regional champion, will also aim for redemption after a setback in Japan against Ren Ohashi last March. He sports a 7-5-1 slate with six knockouts and will be tested by Sem Jopet Enano (6-1, 2 KOs).

The “Double Trouble” card will be bannered by a twin main event. Newly-signed Sanman standout Cristian Laurente faces Indonesia’s Hibi Marapu for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific lightweight belt, while former interim world champion Reymart Gaballo continues his comeback against India’s Pawan Kumar Arya in a non-title bout. /csl

