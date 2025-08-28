What to expect in Pam Baricuatro’s 1st SOPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro will have her first State of the Province Address (SOPA) this Friday, August 29.

Aside from her administration’s priority programs and projects, the governor is expected to tackle the province’s financial health.

“One of the major discussions for gov’s SOPA is the province’s financial position,” said Aldwin Empaces, assistant administrator.

READ:

Days prior to Pam Baricuatro SOPA, she raised concern that the Capitol had been spending beyond what it earns, prompting her to propose a 2026 budget of only P11 billion, a huge drop compared to the P25 billion this year.

The governor is also expected to bare her plans on how to utilize billions of unspent funds to address issues in education and disaster preparedness and mitigation.

Additionally, Baricuatro expected to discuss about good governance, particularly on forging unity among local officials here.

“Then kaning good governance nga principles ni Gov nga she wanted to be part of the unity call for all LGU (local government unit). Mura ba’g unity not based on the person but based on the principle so iyaha na i-mention,” Empaces added.

The SOPA this Friday will mark the conclusion of the month-long celebration of the 456th Founding Anniversary of the Cebu Provincial Government.

Among those invited included incumbent officials from congress, towns and component cities as well as former governors, including Hilario Davide III and Gwendolyn Garcia.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP