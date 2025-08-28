Leonard Pores III now in Thailand for August 30 bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leonard Pores III of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable has arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, for his August 30 bout against Thai fighter Suriya Kraimanee.

The 21-year-old from Claveria, Misamis Oriental, traveled with PMI Bohol Boxing Stable consultant Edito Villamor and trainer Armando Dela Cruz on Thursday as he braces for his first fight abroad.

Pores was originally set to face unbeaten Cebuano prospect AJ Paciones, but Kraimanee stepped in as a replacement for undisclosed reasons, forcing Pores to adjust his preparations with less than two weeks to go.

READ:

Despite the late change, Pores enters the fight as the favorite. He holds a perfect 7-0 record, six of those wins by knockout.

He has also been on a tear lately, scoring three straight stoppage victories over Jessie Bell Goltiano, Dennis Gaviola, and Christian Dave Puing from 2024 to this year.

Kraimanee, also 21, brings a 5-5-2 record with three knockouts but has struggled recently, dropping consecutive losses to fellow Thai Vichith Oat and Japan’s Ryuto Yamada in Yokohama last May.

Meanwhile, Pores’ brother, Leonard Sugarey Pores, recently saw action in Japan but fell short against Kaitoa Yamasaki.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP