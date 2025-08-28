Jasmine Chan breaks silence on Europe trip, denies misuse of funds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City barangay captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan has spoken up to deny allegations of misusing public funds after her recent Europe trip drew widespread criticism on social media.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 28, Chan addressed the controversy directly.

“Just want to clarify once and for all about aning trip sa Europe,” she wrote. “Regalo nis akong bana-ka isa rami ka adto. Trip ra nako mag ilis2 sanina mao murag kapila nako didto. Mga sanina nako pangitaa ninos shopee makitan ra didto- mao naman jud ni akong kina-iya ang pagka kikay.”

She added that her finances come from her own hard work and investments.

“Kabahin sa akong funds, ga trabaho ko since college naa nasad koy mga tinugam ug investments,” Chan said. “Sorry kaayo sa mga Oponganon labi na sa mga Basakanon sa mga post nako nga taken out of context. I know ingo rani e haha pero ok ra at least nakapagawas kos akong side.”

Chan also assured constituents that all barangay finances are accounted for and open to scrutiny.

“Public records ang finances sa brgy- and every state of the brgy address ako na e report ninyo with resibo. Everyone is welcome to join the next SOBA para ma kita nino asa padung inyong mga taxes,” she said.

She further urged residents to raise any concerns directly with her.

“Adtoa lang kos brgy hall if naa pamoy concerns kay padayon ra gihapon kos akong pag alagad ug pag atiman sa katawhan. Salamat,” Chan wrote.

Chan’s clarification came after her social media posts from Europe sparked backlash, with netizens questioning the propriety of flaunting luxury during a period of widespread hardship in the city.

“Lifestyle check na yaaaannn! All SERVING and PUBLIC officials should or expected to lead MODEST lives appropriate to their lawful income. Pila diay sweldo sa Barangay Captain??” one netizen commented.

Others, however, defended Chan.

“If the barangay captain earned it through honest means and still performs their duties well, then why not enjoy life? Everyone deserves to reap the fruits of their labor. So that shut up mga suya on paningkamot mu ug inyoha,” another wrote.

Another Facebook user remarked.

“Yes! Filipinos are becoming more observant and vocal, especially when it comes to the lavish lifestyles of politicians, government officials, contractors, anyone who uses public funds. With the rising cost of living and everyday struggles, people are now questioning where public officials’ wealth comes from and demanding transparency and accountability.”

Some commenters stressed that public office comes with higher expectations.

“I don’t think there’s any real justification, whether a politician was already rich before running for office or not,” said a netizen. “Holding public office is a commitment to avoid flaunting wealth or living a lavish lifestyle. If you can’t handle that, if you always feel the need to show off how rich you are, then don’t run for any public office.”

Others countered that Chan’s family has its own business, arguing her personal wealth is independent of public funds.

“People are so quick to judge without knowing na their family can afford it because they have business. His husband is not just a guy with no plans in life, he is a businessman,” one supporter said.

The incident has fueled ongoing public debate over the lifestyles of government officials and the need for transparency in the use of public resources.

Observers note that with the rising cost of living and frequent natural calamities in Cebu, citizens have become more vocal in demanding accountability and modesty from their leaders. /csl

