PFL opens season with back-to-back matches this Saturday

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 28,2025 - 05:28 PM

Kaya FC-Iloilo players celebrate after securing last season’s title. | Kaya Futbol Club photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines Football League (PFL) ushers in its 2025–2026 season with four opening-day matches on Saturday, August 30, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Defending champions Kaya FC-Iloilo begin their quest for a third straight title when they take on league newcomers Philippine Army FC at 4 p.m.

Later in the evening, last season’s runners-up Manila Digger FC square off against Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC 1991 at 7 p.m.

This year’s competition will feature 11 clubs, with Army FC and Tuloy FC joining the fold. The Philippine Youth National Team, however, will not be participating this season.

Among the returning contenders as this year’s PFL opens are top-four finishers from last year: Kaya FC, Manila Digger, One Taguig FC, and Cebu FC Gentle Giants. Rounding out the roster are Stallion Laguna FC, Davao Aguilas, Maharlika FC, Tuloy FC, Don Bosco Garelli United, and Mendiola FC 1991.

Kaya and Manila Digger dominated the standings last season, with Kaya edging out the debuting Digger squad by a single point. Kaya tallied 14 wins, two draws, and two losses (44 points), while Manila Digger posted a 14-3-1 record (43 points).

One Taguig FC placed third with 33 points off a 10-5-3 card, while Cebu FC finished fourth with 31 points behind a 9-5-4 slate.

