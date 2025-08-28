Grade 8 student killed after being hit, run over by truck in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 13-year-old Grade 8 student died after being hit and run over by a truck along MC Briones Street in Barangay Looc on Wednesday evening, August 27, 2025.

According to a report from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. The victim, a resident of Barangay Bakilid, was reportedly crossing the road when he was struck by a northbound Hino truck tractor head.

The truck was driven by 60-year-old Dominador Quilaton Oacan, a resident of Upper Carreta, Cebu City.

The student was immediately rushed to the Mandaue City District Hospital but was declared dead at around 9:21 p.m. by the attending physician.

Oacan was temporarily detained at Mandaue City Police Station 5 as authorities prepare to file charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

According to Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), initial reports from first responders indicate that the student was in a hurry to cross the street and may not have noticed that the traffic light was still on green.

“There were two other children who crossed ahead of him. He followed them but got hit by the truck. The driver may not have noticed him since it was a green light and the truck was moving north.”

Retuya said D.M. Cortes and M.C. Briones Streets are designated truck corridors in Barangay Looc, Mandaue, which means trucks pass through the area 24 hours a day.

Retuya highlighted the importance of designated pedestrian crossings, such as the skywalk located just in front of the school near the accident site, as a measure to enhance road safety—particularly for students.

He shared that two traffic enforcers were stationed near the area, specifically in front of the high school and at the nearby traffic light intersection. The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) had also conducted traffic safety seminars at the school to help raise awareness among students.

Retuya stressed that using the skywalk can help prevent similar incidents and urged the public to remain cautious when crossing busy streets. /csl

