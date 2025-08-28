Cebu lawyers back free legal aid ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The legal aid sector has welcomed a proposed ordinance institutionalizing free legal services here while raising points for refinement.

Lawyer Mary Grace Casano, a leading advocate of community-based legal aid, praised the measure titled “Institutionalizing the Cebu City Legal Aid Program (CCLAP), Establishing the Cebu City Legal Aid Office (CCLAO) and Barangay Legal Aid Desks (BLADs), and Providing for its Pilot Implementation and Funding.”

She described it as a “vital step” toward making justice more inclusive and accessible, especially at the barangay level.

During the public hearing earlier this week, Casano, who serves as deputy director of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – National Center for Legal Aid (IBP-NCLA), president of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association (CELLA), and Executive Director for Legal Aid of IBP Cebu City, commended proponent Councilor Mikel Rama and the Cebu City Government for recognizing the urgent need to institutionalize legal aid.

“This initiative, if harmonized with national frameworks and grounded in community realities, could bring constitutional promises to life—especially for the indigent, underrepresented groups, and those in vulnerable situations, particularly in far-flung areas,” she said.

Casano said the ordinance builds on momentum by bringing legal aid to the barangay level, where people face daily struggles.

While supportive, she noted challenges in setting up Barangay Legal Aid Desks (BLADs), citing limited space in barangay offices—a concern she echoed from Councilor Sisinio Andales.

As proof that these gaps can be bridged, she cited programs like the weekly Access to Justice Caravans, but stressed safeguards are needed—strict supervision of law students under Rule 138-A, clear rules against unauthorized paralegal practice, and transparent performance monitoring.

Casano stressed that Barangay Legal Aid Desks must complement, not replace, the Katarungang Pambarangay (KP) system, which promotes settlement and eases court congestion. She proposed limiting lawyers’ and law students’ roles to education, advice, and referrals—not mediation—to preserve harmony and prevent disputes from moving prematurely to litigation.

“Legal aid must strengthen, not erode, the barangay’s role as a space for dialogue and peaceful resolution,” she stressed.

Casano said the legal sector here is prepared for the ordinance, with PAO, DOJ, IBP, CELLA, law schools, and other groups already working together through the Cebu City Justice Zone. Programs such as Access to Justice Caravans, Humanity Behind Bars, Operation Tabang, and legal aid for indigenous peoples show sustained community engagement. Law school clinics, including three at the University of San Carlos, are active, while the ULAS Rule ensures a pool of volunteer lawyers.

The challenge, she noted, is efficient coordination, especially in underserved communities.

Moreover, Casano echoed Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s warning on creating too many oversight committees, saying this weakens accountability and distracts officials from core duties.

She urged the council to strengthen the existing Cebu City Justice Zone instead of forming new offices like the CCLAO or CCLACC, which could risk redundancy or conflicts of interest. The Justice Zone, she stressed, already integrates the justice system’s pillars and can be empowered to enhance accountability.

She further identified priority areas where this structure can deliver measurable impact: Jail and court decongestion; Reintegration pathways for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL); Protection against OSAEC through the WIPEOut program; Strengthening Katarungang Pambarangay systems with updated manuals and training; Digital platforms for case tracking and impact measurement; Innovative initiatives in environmental justice, gender inclusion, and justice-tourism linkages.

Casano said overlaps with existing programs should be seen as opportunities for harmonization. Aligned with the ULAS Rule, CLEP, PAO, IBP, the Law Student Practice Rule, and the CCJZ, the ordinance can broaden access to justice beyond the courts and into daily life.

“This can be transformative,” she said. “It can turn legal rights into real protections, empower communities, and make justice a lived reality—not just a constitutional promise.”

Meanwhile, Councilor Rama welcomed Casano’s proposed remedies and said these would be incorporated into the amendments to the measure.

