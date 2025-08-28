Mandaue flood control wall collapse raises fears of worse flooding in Paknaan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Residents of Sitio Talong in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City expressed concern over possible worsening floods after a portion of a flood control structure along the Butuanon River collapsed on Monday, August 25.

Flooding has been a recurring problem in the area, especially during heavy rains in the upland areas of Cebu City, where the Butuanon River originates.

Residents said that even before the wall collapsed, floodwaters would regularly enter homes, but the recent damage has raised fears that future flooding could become more severe and destructive.

Bebe Sayon, a resident, said floodwaters used to be manageable, but the situation has changed drastically.

“Nabalaka gyud kay musulod na man hinuon nang tubig ngari (river water) namo. Mas mograbe,” said Sayon. “Mas grabe man ang baha karun itandi sa ninglabay nga katuuigan sauna dili pa man to manglutaw ang sakyanan, karun molutaw na tungod sa kataas,” she added.

She said that during the latest flood, water reached waist level inside her home and damaged two refrigerators despite elevating their ground.

Hanna Nasoli, a grade 7 student and resident, said that the area would flood even when the flood wall was intact. With part of the structure now gone, she believes the situation could worsen.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office confirmed that a portion of the structure collapsed due to excessive water pressure behind the PVC (polyvinyl chloride) sheet piles, a type of plastic material.

According to their assessment report, the water buildup behind the structure compromised its stability, causing around 15 meters of it to give way. Persistent rain led to excessive water pressure.

READ: Flood control structure in Mandaue collapses, repair work underway

Aside from the damaged section, approximately 130 meters long, was also found to be misaligned and inadequately tilted. The project total length is 416 meters.

The project was implemented in 2019 under Contract ID No. 19HN0056 and awarded to Ascentia Construction Inc., with a budget of approximately ₱46 million. It was designed as a Level 1 flood protection structure, with the potential for future upgrades.

District Engineer Gumer Castillo said the project was completed before his assignment to the district and that he could not confirm which congressional office initiated it.

Records show the project was bid out in February 2019 under then Cebu Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes and was implemented in July 2019. Cortes has yet to respond to inquiries.

The DPWH has recommended the removal and replacement of the damaged section, regular maintenance, and adjustments to nearby structures to allow for emergency repair works.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious and to expect temporary inconvenience in the area due to ongoing assessments and future construction work. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP