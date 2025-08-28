Cebu Coliseum eyed as potential new venue for Cesafi volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is considering bringing its volleyball tournament to the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum, a move that could give Cebu volleyball a bigger and more modern stage.

Tournament director Jordan Paca told CDN Digital that there are plans underway to possibly shift the games to the Coliseum.

The Cebu Coliseum recently underwent a major P100-million facelift under University of Cebu president and Cesafi president Atty. Augusto W. Go. The historic venue now boasts a fully air-conditioned facility, retractable seats, and a giant jumbotron, among other upgrades.

In previous seasons, Cesafi volleyball matches were usually played at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gym and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug Campus.

Paca said the Coliseum is now better suited for volleyball after being fitted with standard floor sockets for net installation—an upgrade not part of the old design. This makes the venue a strong candidate to host the tournament.

Should the plan push through, volleyball games are expected to complement the basketball tournament schedule.

Basketball games traditionally run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while volleyball matches could be slotted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The USPF Lahug gym is still being considered for some matches, but Paca added that major games, including the semifinals and finals, could potentially be staged at the Cebu Coliseum once plans are finalized.

