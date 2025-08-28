Cesafi 25th Anniversary Fun Run to Gather 3,000 Runners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 3,000 runners are expected to join the Cesafi 25th Anniversary Fun Run on September 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval, one of the major highlights of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi) silver anniversary celebration.

Fun run coordinator Bernard Ricablanca told CDN Digital that the 16 Cesafi member schools will each send about 200 participants.

“All finishers will be awarded medals,” Ricablanca said, noting that the running event is non-competitive.

The race will feature 3-kilometer, 7-kilometer, and 15-kilometer categories, with routes covering Osmeña Boulevard, General Maxilom Avenue, Gorordo Avenue, Salinas Drive in Lahug, and Pope John Paul II Avenue before looping back.

The event will be supervised by Racetech Track & Field Athletics, whose officials also serve as part of Cesafi’s track and field technical team.

Assembly time is set at 4 a.m., followed by warm-up exercises at 4:30 a.m. The 15-kilometer run will start at 4:35 a.m., with the shorter distances to follow shortly after.

The fun run is among several activities leading up to Cesafi’s milestone 25th season, which will also include a hip-hop and contemporary dance contest, along with the awarding and recognition of outstanding players, coaches, and muses through the years.

Cesafi’s 25th season will officially tip off on September 13 at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP