Mandaue resident seeks senate probe on ‘substandard’ flood control projects in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A Mandaue City resident has filed a formal letter of complaint to the Senate, urging them to investigate the alleged substandard flood control projects implemented across Cebu province.

Edward Ligas, a concerned citizen, requested that the Senate conduct an immediate technical audit and impose accountability measures on the collapsed flood control structure along the Butuanon River in Mandaue City.

In his letter, he said that the collapse and failure of multiple flood control structures along the Butuanon River were alarming.

On August 16, 2025, a portion of the flood control project in Barangay Casuntingan collapsed due to heavy downpour.

Aside from this, a section of a sheet pile flood control structure in Barangay Paknaan also collapsed.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office, however, denied that the collapsed riprap in Barangay Casuntingan was substandard.

They explained that a space used as an access road for heavy equipment allowed water to flow behind the riprap, which led to the collapse.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the DPWH also explained in an advisory that water pressure had built up behind the PVC sheet piles, exacerbated by the absence of an outlet for water discharge. Continuous heavy rainfall reportedly led to structural instability, resulting in the collapse.

Ligas urged the Senate to investigate the incidents through the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, headed by Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

“Nakita nato nga way mga kabilya diba. Tapos pagkahuman adto, ila dayong gitauran ug dagko kaayong mga kabilya. So dili ko motuo nga moingon ta nga tungod kuno sa water pressure,” Ligas said.

(We saw that there were no steel reinforcements, right? Then afterward, they suddenly installed very large ones. So I don’t believe the claim that it was only due to water pressure.)

Aside from this, Ligas also cited the riprap that collapsed in Barangay Maguikay last year, despite fair weather conditions.

“Ayaw ko ingna nga air pressure lang to, so dili mayo. So atong ipa-imbestigar tanan kay we are talking her billion of pesos,” he added.

(Don’t tell me that was just due to air pressure—that’s not right. We need to investigate all of this because we are talking here about billions of pesos.)

He also urged the Senate to audit the 51 flood control projects in Mandaue City amounting to ₱3.8 billion and to summon all contractors involved.

Ligas explained that he was pursuing this after experiencing flooding himself during heavy rains. He is a resident of A.S. Fortuna in Mandaue City.

“Nahasol pod ko uy kay hapit malumos akong sakyanan diha sa may A.S. Fortuna, porbida uy!,” he said.

(I was really inconvenienced because my car almost got submerged along A.S. Fortuna, for goodness’ sake!)

“Pero at the same time, dili lang ni akong concern. Dili lang sa taga media, kun dili sa gitawag natong citizens of this country nga dunay panglantaw ba nga ato ning hunungon kay pagpangawat mani,” he explained.

(But at the same time, this is not just my concern. This is not only for the media but also for us citizens of this country who believe that we need to stop this because it’s plain stealing.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP