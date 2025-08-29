Frasco eyes children’s hospital, heart center in Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — It’s not just the Philippine Children’s Medical Center that 5th District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco wanted to bring to Cebu.

Frasco said he was also preparing a draft bill for the establishment of the Philippine Heart Center here.

Both specialty hospitals are currently based in Quezon City. The Philippine Children’s Medical Center is a 200-bed capacity tertiary hospital with the mandate to provide pediatric care while the Philippine Heart Center specializes on the treatment of heart ailments.

“Just like what we did sa Super Health Center, we want to decentralize that service. We want to put (a children’s hospital) dinhi sa Visayas to cater to the children nga gikan sa Visayas ug sa Mindanao (from the Visayas and Mindanao),” he said.

The facility, when operational, will not only cater to the residents of Liloan town and the rest of the 5th district. “It will serve the Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

Frasco said he envisions the same for the heart center that he wanted built in Cebu, “para ang atong mga pasyente dili na kaayo layo ang ilang pagbyahe. Dili na kaayo gasto. Naa na duol są ilaha (so that our patients won’t have to travel far. They won’t have to spend more. It is now nearer to them.)”

Children’s hospital

But first, Frasco wanted to focus on the construction of the Liloan Children’s Hospital based on Republic Act No. 11886.

According to the approved law, the hospital will be placed under the “direct control and supervision of the Provincial Government of Cebu.”

In addition, it is the Capitol that is tasked to “provide the necessary funds for the establishment of the LCH.”

The project that broke ground in July 2024, is estimated to cost at least P200 million for the structure alone.

Frasco said that he had so far secured P50 million from the 2024 national budget and another P100 million from this year’s allocation to fund the construction project.

Ground works have already started.

Delays

Frasco admitted some delays in the hospital construction project which he said was beyond his control.

First, the municipal government of Liloan had to go through the expropriation process to secure the lot needed for the project.

Then, he had to hurdle with the funding requirement.

“I have talked to Secretary of DOH. On my end, because it’s here in Liloan, I’m doing my effort nga marealize gyud siya nga project (the project will be realized),” he said.

Frasco said he was seeking financial assistance for the project from DOH and Pagcor and that help from the Cebu Provincial government would also be very much welcomed.

“Nothing in government is dali (quick). Ang (What is) important, we started and we pursued because we believe that essentially ang objective nato is kaayohan man sa Sugbo (our objective is for the good of Cebu),” he said.

“We are working on it. Now is not the time for politics. Now is the time for service. Dapat magtinabangay ta (We should help each other) for the greater good of the Sugboanon,” he added.

Frasco said that if the needed funds would be made available, this would hasten the construction project’s implementation and the hospital could immediately be operated to cater to the needs of Cebuano patients.

