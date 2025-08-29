Unpaid salaries, allowances: Cebu City Hall to start releasing them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After weeks of uncertainty, Cebu City Hall employees and barangay responders will finally start receiving their long-delayed salaries and allowances, following the designation of a new officer-in-charge (OIC) treasurer.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña confirmed Thursday, August 28, that Emma Villarete would formally assume the vacant post of City Treasurer effective today, Friday, August 29, unlocking the release of payroll funds that had been stalled since early August.

“Done! Effective tomorrow, the vacant position of City Treasurer will be filled by Emma Villarete. The months-long backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances will be released beginning tomorrow, with the remainder to be addressed next week. Thank you to Sec. Recto for the prompt response,” Osmeña wrote in his official post.

The vice mayor added that service disruptions caused by the non-payment of wages, including garbage collection lapses and absences of market workers, would be expected to ease once personnel would be paid and manpower would return.

Recto approves appointment

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto signed the order designating Villarete, who previously served as assistant department head of the city’s Internal Audit Services Office, as OIC City Treasurer. Her appointment is effective immediately and valid for up to one year unless revoked sooner.

The Department of Finance directive, issued upon the recommendation of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), authorizes Villarete to sign disbursement documents and oversee the city’s treasury functions, enabling the release of funds for salaries, allowances, and operating expenses.

Archival earlier admitted that the absence of a duly authorized treasurer had paralyzed payroll disbursements, leaving “most departments” affected.

“That’s correct. Most of the departments are affected,” Archival said in a press conference on August 26. “Basically what we need is the guy who signs. But this requires approval from the Bureau of Local Government Finance.”

He said he personally appealed to the BLGF and asked Osmeña to help reach out to Recto to expedite the process, stressing that Villarete was highly qualified for the role.

“Villarete is qualified because of her experience, but the problem is, they need to follow regulations. The process takes time—our request goes to BLGF, then to the Department of Finance,” he explained.

Workers bore the brunt

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance, earlier said the hardest hit were barangay responders whose P5,000 honoraria for June and July were left pending.

“Pending gyud ang tanan tungod kay walay treasurer nga makasign sa cheque,” Tumulak said, adding that other City Hall employees also faced delays in pay.

(All were really pending because there was no treasurer who could sign the cheque.)

The situation forced some garbage collectors and other contractual workers to stop reporting for duty, worsening problems in city services.

Root of the delay

The vacancy in the treasury office stemmed from the dismissal of former city treasurer Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes, who was indicted alongside 10 others over the anomalous P239.7-million garbage hauling contract in 2021.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered Reyes permanently barred from public office and stripped of retirement benefits, with the decision reaching City Hall only this month. Her removal left the city without an authorized signatory to process checks, triggering the salary and allowance delays.

Archival assured employees and the public that with Villarete’s designation, normal disbursements will resume.

“We have checks and balances. We have auditing, accounting, and budget offices. But basically, we need someone who can sign the checks,” he said.

