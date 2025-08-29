Cebu City Hall consultants: Archival okays hiring them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has given the green light to the City Council’s plan to hire legal and legislative consultants.

He said that the additional expertise was necessary to help address the complex policy and governance issues confronting the local government.

In a press conference earlier this week, Archival welcomed the resolution passed by the council on August 19, allowing Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and the councilors to engage consultants.

“Sure. I’m happy about it. I’m just waiting sa ilang recommendation. Kinahanglan gyud ta og kanang mga consultants,” Archival said.

(Sure. I’m happy about it. I’m just waiting for their recommendation. We really need those consultants.)

The mayor clarified that while past administrations were flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) for hiring dozens of consultants, his office had so far not engaged any.

“Sa ako, I think wa pa man gyud ko’y consultant. Naa siguro natabang-tabang, pero wa—ang nahitabo, I cannot remember kung naa ba. It might be one or two,” he said.

(For me, I think I still don’t have a consultant. If there is maybe it can help, but there’s no one–that is what happened, I cannot remember if there was any. It might be one or two.)

Archival pointed out that some consultancy positions are indispensable, citing Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) as an example.

“Kinahanglan man gyud ta’g doctor nga consultant kay di man tagaan sa atong renewals sa DOH. Basta consultants, wala pa gyud,” he said.

(We really need a doctor who is a consultant because we were not given our renewals from the DOH. Consultants, there was no one yet.)

Council resolution

The resolution, authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., argued that the council needed consultants to provide expert advice on legal and policy matters.

It stressed that “the City of Cebu, as a growing and progressive local government unit, is faced with numerous challenges on matters of law and legislation” and that these concerns require “innovative approaches which may be shared and imparted by a consultant.”

The measure specifies that hiring will be subject to the qualifications set by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Commission on Audit (COA), with funding to be reviewed by the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to ensure compliance with procurement laws.

Lessons from COA findings

Earlier, the COA flagged City Hall’s consultancy contracts in 2024, when 122 consultants were hired across different offices at a total cost of P32.8 million. Of this, P19.8 million worth of contracts suffered from procedural lapses and incomplete documentation, while P2.8 million was disbursed before contracts were even signed.

Auditors also noted that 14 consultants had vague terms of reference and overlapping responsibilities that could have been handled by regular employees, raising questions about efficiency and necessity.

City officials at the time defended some appointments as urgent, and the BAC promised to tighten review procedures to prevent redundancies and unjustified contracts.

Archival acknowledged COA’s concerns but maintained that engaging consultants had remained an important governance tool if properly regulated.

The mayor added that with stricter adherence to rules, consultants could play a valuable role in enhancing city legislation and ensuring compliance in sensitive areas such as healthcare and finance.

The council’s resolution also invoked Ordinance 1031, which authorized the city to hire consultants on social matters on a part-time basis, with funding allocated for their compensation.

