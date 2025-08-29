Aumentado, Archival nominated for RDC chair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas has nominated Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado, the governor of Bohol, and Nestor Archival, mayor of Cebu City, to lead and represent the public sector for the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) here.

The RDC on Thursday, August 28, held its first Full Council and Organizational Meeting for the term 2025-2028 wherein they started organizing nominations for key positions in its six committees.

For the public sector, the names of Aumentado, Archival and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro were nominated for chairman.

But during the brief deliberations, Baricuatro declined, saying that she wanted to give way for Cebu City for unity’s sake.

“In the spirit of unity, I decided to give way kay lain man pud gud if duha mi from Cebu. I do not want to sacrifice the relationship of Cebu City and Cebu Province,” Baricuatro told members of the RDC-7.

(In the spirit of unity, I decided to give way because it would look bad if two of us are from Cebu. I do not want to sacrifice the relationship of Cebu City and Cebu Province.)

As a result, no elections took place.

Sought for his comments, Aumentado, the outgoing RDC-7 head, said he was honored to have been nominated once again.

“It’s a huge opportunity that we might be appointed again as chair of the RDC-7,” he said.

The RDC-7 is the highest policy-making body for socio-economic development at the regional level. Essentially, it serves as the regional counterpart of the Department of Development (DepDev, formerly the National Economic and Development Authority).

Members of the RDC are composed of officials from the government, both in the national and local levels, and members of the private sector.

The President of the Philippines has the sole authority to appoint all 16 RDC chairs.

