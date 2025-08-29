Mandaue flood control project issue: Not on ex-mayor’s watch – lawyer

MANDAUE CITY – Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, former chief of staff of former Cebu 6th District Representative Jonas Cortes, clarified the involvement of their office in the P46-million flood control project in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, which collapsed on August 25.

In a social media post, Calipayan emphasized that while the project was funded during Cortes’ term in Congress (2016–2019), procurement and implementation were handled solely by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), not the congressional office.

“The DPWH District Engineering Office conducted the public bidding in February 2019. The Congressman’s office had no role or participation in selecting contractors or handling procurement,” Calipayan said.

He also stated that construction began on July 9, 2019, shortly after the end of Cortes’ term, during the first term of then-newly elected Mandaue Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

He said that no construction activity, procurement payment, or progress billing was approved while Cortes was still in office.

“Every peso of funding released by DPWH and every phase of actual construction happened during Lolypop’s watch as Congresswoman,” he said.

In an earlier interview, current DPWH Sixth District Engineer Gumer Castillo said the project was implemented before his assignment to the district, adding that he was still assigned in Siquijor at the time.

The DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office confirmed that a portion of the flood control structure collapsed due to excessive water pressure behind the PVC (polyvinyl chloride) sheet piles. According to their assessment report, persistent rainfall led to water buildup behind the structure, which compromised its stability and caused approximately 15 meters of it to give way.

In addition to the collapsed section, the DPWH found that a 130-meter portion of the structure was misaligned and inadequately tilted. The total length of the flood control project is 416 meters.

Calipayan also said the structure had withstood flooding from the Butuanon River for six years before its recent collapse. He contrasted this with other flood control structures in the city, which he claimed have shown structural issues even before completion.

The flood control project in Zone Talong, Paknaan, was part of the outfall phase of the Butuanon River flood mitigation plan aimed at addressing persistent flooding in the area.

As of this writing, Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon has yet to respond to CDN Digital’s inquiry.

