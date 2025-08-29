Duterte Youth: Comelec upholds ruling canceling its registration

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has upheld the ruling canceling the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list.

In a resolution dated Friday, the Comelec en banc, voting 5-1-1, dismissed the motion for reconsideration filed by the party-list.

“WHEREFORE, premises considered, the Commission (En banc) RESOLVED, as it hereby RESOLVES to DENY the Motion for Reconsideration. The Assailed Resolution is hereby AFFIRMED,” the 10-page resolution reads.

However, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia told reporters on Friday that the Comelec en banc’s decision is not yet final and executory as it can still be appealed before the Supreme Court.

The Comelec Second Division cancelled the party-list’s registration based on a 2019 petition filed by youth leaders seeking to nullify its registration status due to lack of publication and hearing of the party-list’s accreditation, which the Comelec requires.

The party-list ranked second in the party-list race of the 2025 midterm elections, garnering a total of 2,338,564 votes. However, its proclamation was suspended due to its pending cases before the poll body.

Garcia previously said that the party-list can’t assume office unless there is a decision to lift the order suspending its proclamation.

