Fuel prices to go up anew by about P1/liter starting Sept. 2

MANILA, Philippines — On the first week of September, motorists may have to brace for more expensive fuel products. This as gasoline prices are expected to increase for the third straight week.

The increase in the price of a liter of diesel would be expected to hit from 80 centavos to P1. The price of gasoline might also rise by 40 centavos to 60 centavos a liter, said Jetti president Leo Bellas, in a public advisory on Friday.

READ: Fuel price hike seen again this week

Estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE) likewise showed possible upward adjustments in pump prices. Diesel is seen posting an increase of more or less P1 per liter.

The DOE said gasoline and kerosene may also inch up by about 50 centavos to 60 centavos a liter.

READ: Gov’t orders DOE to ensure sufficient oil supply

“Crude oil and refined fuel prices have rebounded this week, driven by concerns of supply disruptions after Russia and Ukraine intensified their attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure, and worries that new US sanctions on Russia and buyers of Russian crude oil will restrict global supply flows,” Bellas said./rwd

READ: 10 electric vehicles you can buy in Cebu to drive a greener future

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP