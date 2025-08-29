cdn mobile

Torre’s ‘positive response’ on gov’t post offer: Palace waiting for it

By: Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos - Philippine News Agency August 29,2025 - 01:55 PM

Torre’s ‘positive response’ on gov’t post offer: Palace waiting for it. In photo is former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Phiippines – Malacañang on Friday said it is awaiting a “positive” response from former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III regarding President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s offer of a new government post.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Palace has yet to receive any word from Torre.

“Mayroon po talagang inaalok katulad po ng sinabi natin. At sa ngayon po ay wala pa pong komento (There is really an offer, just like what we said. And for now, there is no comment),” Castro said.

“Hintayin na lamang po natin kung ano magiging positibong reaksyon ni General Torre dito (Let’s just wait for General Torre’s positive reaction),” she added.

Marcos ordered the immediate relief of Torre from the top police post, following “irreconcilable issues” with the National Police Commission.

Torre, who assumed the PNP leadership in June, oversaw high-profile operations including the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte and Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy.

During his short stint, Torre earned praises for implementing the five-minute response policy, requiring police officers to respond to emergency situations within five minutes. (PNA)

