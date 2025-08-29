Lapu-Lapu’s Asia Paraase takes her talents to UST

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Palarong Pambansa golden girl Asia Paraase will be suiting up for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in her collegiate track and field career in the UAAP.

Paraase confirmed the move in an interview with CDN Digital, saying it has long been her dream to study at a major university in Manila while showcasing her talent on the track.

“It’s really my dream po to study here in Manila, and UST is one of my dream schools,” Paraase said.

The 18-year-old from Lapu-Lapu City rose to prominence during last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, where she captured the meet’s first gold medal in the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run at the Cebu City Sports Center. She added another gold in the 1,500m and was later recognized as the 2024 Palaro’s Most Inspiring Story.

A member of the Spectrum Runners Club, Paraase went viral when she collapsed at the finish line after her 3,000m triumph, later breaking down in tears as she shared how much the victory meant to her.

It was a rare feat for a Central Visayas athlete to deliver the first gold of the national meet.

Paraase admitted she is both excited and nervous about the challenge of competing in the UAAP while living away from her family for the first time.

“I’m not even sure if this feeling is excitement, joy, or nervousness, maybe all of them. This is very special for me because it’s a dream for me and my family to reach the UAAP stage, and also for my teammates back in Cebu,” she said.

Paraase vowed to give her best and contribute to UST’s decorated track and field program, where she will face some of the country’s top young runners.

“What I can contribute is my talent and proudly representing UST and showcasing what I can do,” she added.

Still, she admitted being away from her loved ones in Lapu-Lapu City will be her toughest hurdle.

“I know I’ll miss my family, my teammates, and my life in Cebu. But I expected this, I prepared myself for it, and I’ve really thought it through,” Paraase said.

