Comelec junks Mike Rama’s protest, affirms Archival as Cebu City mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has junked the election protest of former mayor Michael Rama.

This affirms that Nestor Archival remains the duly elected mayor of Cebu City.

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, Archival’s legal counsel, announced the ruling in a press conference on Friday, August 26. He stressed that the decision validates the people’s mandate delivered in last year’s elections.

“On August 28, we received the decision of the Comelec dismissing the election protest filed by former Mayor Mike Rama. The message is clear: former Mayor Rama lost the election, and he lost big time,” Ligutan said.

READ: Mike Rama refuses to concede Cebu City mayoral defeat

Mike Rama seeks manual vote recount after loss to Archival

Archival won with 256,197 votes, or 43 percent of the total, against Rama’s 120,124 votes, or 20 percent, securing a margin of 136,073. Rama ranked third, behind former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who placed second.

On May 22, 2025, Rama filed a formal protest before the Comelec, questioning the integrity of the electoral process and seeking a manual recount of votes. Rama alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the automated vote count that he claimed distorted the results.

Ligutan pointed out the irony of a third-ranked candidate filing an election protest against the winner. “Although it’s not illegal, that tells you something,” he said.

He added that even Garcia, who placed second but still trailed Archival by a wide margin, did not contest the results.

Protest dismissed

In its 10-page ruling, the Comelec Second Division found Rama’s protest insufficient “in form and in substance.”

The decision noted that Rama’s complaint specifically questioned only eight clustered precincts out of 790, with allegations of irregularities limited to just three barangays. Moreover, only five witness affidavits were submitted, four of which cited precincts that did not establish widespread fraud.

“The lack of specificity as to the place of the commission of the acts or omissions complained of is therefore crystal clear,” the decision stated.

The poll body also found that some affidavits included issues irrelevant to the protest, while four attached “challenge forms” carried no evidentiary weight for being self-serving and unnotarized.

“There is a famine of facts in the election protest filed by former Mayor Rama. It is heavy on assumptions, suppositions, and personal imaginations,” Ligutan said.

Ligutan criticized Rama for insisting that his popularity at campaign rallies meant he could not have lost.

“That’s not how elections work. The real test is who the people will vote for on election day. There is a disconnect between how former Mayor Rama imagines things and what really happened on the ground,” he said.

Ligutan urged Rama and his supporters to move on and rally behind Archival’s administration.

“We call on former Mayor Rama and his supporters: please support the administration of Nestor Archival. The people of Cebu chose an agent of change in the last elections. Let’s give Mayor Archival and Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña the opportunity to fix the problems left by past administrations,” he said.

Rama: Lawyers will handle it

Reached for comment, Rama downplayed the Comelec decision, saying he has yet to receive an official copy.

“The lawyers will take care of it. Besides, I have no copy yet. I’ll be calling them. Thank you for the info,” Rama said in a text message.

With the ruling, no recount of ballots will be conducted, and Archival’s mandate as Cebu City mayor stands affirmed. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP