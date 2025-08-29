Tagbilaran drug bust: regional target nabbed, P340K shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Tagbilaran City arrested a regional target-listed drug personality in a buy-bust operation on Thursday afternoon, August 28.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, in coordination with the Bohol Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Tagbilaran City Police Station, and the PNP Bohol Maritime Police, carried out the operation at Purok 2, Barangay Tiptip, around 2:28 p.m.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspect as alias “Rene,” 24, a resident of Barangay Ubujan, Tagbilaran City.

The operation was the result of a month-long case buildup, with investigators confirming that the suspect was disposing an estimated 100 grams of shabu weekly.

Seized from him were six packs of suspected shabu weighing around 50 grams, valued at about P340,000, along with buy-bust money and a motorcycle.

The confiscated drugs were later turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for laboratory analysis and proper handling.

Authorities noted that Rene’s inclusion in the regional target list highlighted his role as a significant distributor in Bohol’s local drug trade, prompting sustained surveillance that eventually led to his arrest.

Police and anti-narcotics units said they will continue to intensify operations in Tagbilaran City and surrounding areas, targeting both street-level pushers and higher-level distributors to weaken the province’s illegal drug network.

Authorities stressed that under Philippine law, the sale of illegal drugs carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million. /csl

