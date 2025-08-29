CEBU CITY, Philippines — A cockfighting farm caretaker was arrested after allegedly stabbing a co-worker to death and forcing four companions to help bury the victim in Sitio Lobres, Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu CIty.

Cockfighting farm caretaker arrested for stabbing, burying co-worker in Cebu City

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, August 24, when the suspect, alias “Jojo,” his companions, and the victim were drinking liquor inside a guardhouse of the farm where they worked.

At around 3 p.m., Jojo allegedly stabbed his drinking companion once in the collarbone with a kitchen knife, killing him instantly.

In an interview with CDN Digital, PCapt. Ceasar V. Parcon, chief of Malubog Police Station, said that the two often got into heated arguments especially when drunk.

“Sa pag-conduct namo og investigation and based pud sa mga ingon sa atoang mga witness, magsige daw ni silag lalis duha. Tapos magkainitay daw sila. Tapos meron pa’ng isang info na on the third week of July, nagkalalisay na ni silang duha,” Parcon said.

The day of the stabbing

On the day of the incident, while drunk, the victim was reportedly arrogant and kept provoking Jojo, which escalated into the fatal stabbing.

Investigators learned that the suspect stuffed the body into a sack, only half fitting inside, before ordering his companions to dig a shallow grave knee-deep about 250 meters from the drinking site. The group buried the victim hurriedly after the suspect was panicking, police said.

The companions included three men, aged 18 and 20, all natives of Bohol and Cebu, and a 15-year-old boy.

They admitted they helped conceal the crime after being threatened by Jojo. Police said one was ordered to fetch a shovel, while the others assisted in carrying the sack and digging the grave.

Days later, concerned citizens noticed a foul smell and saw dogs circling the burial area.

The case surfaced after the victim’s brother, who had been looking for him for several days, went to the farm where he worked.

It was then that suspicions were raised, leading authorities to the site where the body was eventually discovered on Wednesday, August 27.

Authorities said the body, which was immediately identified by the victim’s family, had been in the ground for three days.

Hot pursuit for suspect

Police launched a hot pursuit and tracked Jojo, who had reportedly been hiding below the cockfighting farm for two days before fleeing to Taboan, Barangay San Nicolas Proper.

Police of Malubog then coordinated with Pasil Police Station to aid in the arrest on Thursday, August 28, at around 9:50 p.m. after a confidential informant tipped the suspect’s whereabouts to authorities.

Parcon added that this was the first major case handled by the Malubog Police Station, noting that the prime suspect was captured within 24 hours after the victim’s body was recovered.

The suspects are currently detained at Malubog Police Station awaiting appropriate charges that will be filed against them.

According to the police report, the remains of Jiovanni were brought to a funeral home and are subject for autopsy examination. /csl

