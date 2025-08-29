Melvin Jerusalem to defend WBC world title in ‘Thrilla in Manila’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem will defend his crown in the “Thrilla in Manila” card this October.

The Cebu-based Jerusalem, currently training in Japan, will put his belt on the line against No. 2 contender Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the same venue where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier staged their legendary bout in 1975.

Sanman Boxing, Jerusalem’s co-promoter, made the announcement following Manny Pacquiao’s recent visit to Malacañang to launch the 50th anniversary celebration of the Ali-Frazier classic.

The 31-year-old Jerusalem, a native of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, is one of only two current Filipino world champions alongside IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

He carries a record of 24 wins (12 KOs) against three losses. Last March, he scored a unanimous decision over Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka in their rematch to retain his title.

This October will mark Jerusalem’s third title defense and his second time defending on home soil after dominating Mexico’s Luis Castillo in Manila last year.

Adding more star power to the card is the previously announced world title eliminator between former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Italy’s Michael Magnesi.

For Kuse, 22, the Jerusalem fight will be his first outside South Africa. He brings with him a 9-2-1 record with four knockouts and is riding a six-bout winning streak.

During that run, he captured the South African minimumweight title, the African Boxing Union crown, and the WBC silver belt.

His most notable win came last May when he outpointed Filipino contender Samuel Salva in a 10-round unanimous decision.

Ironically, Kuse was initially announced to fight Filipino world-rated Joey Canoy of Sanman Boxing Team on October 4 in South Africa. There is no formal announcement of Canoy’s next move after it was announced that Kuse will be battling Melvin Jerusalem instead.

