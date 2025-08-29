LIVE: Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro’s State of the Province Address

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro delivers her first State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Aside from her administration’s priority programs and projects, the governor is expected to tackle the province’s financial health.

READ: What to expect in Pam Baricuatro’s 1st SOPA

Watch Gov. Baricuatro’s State of the Province Address here:

The SOPA marks the conclusion of the month-long celebration of the 456th Founding Anniversary of the Cebu Provincial Government.

Among those invited included incumbent officials from congress, towns and component cities as well as former governors, including Hilario Davide III and Gwendolyn Garcia.

