Cebu City boxers gear up for Batang Pinoy Nationals in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City boxers are locked and loaded for the Batang Pinoy National Championships this October in General Santos City.

Head coach Ryan Illustrisimo has unveiled a solid line-up of young boxers led by Palarong Pambansa 2024 gold medalist Cris Ivhan Espina, who will see action in the 48–50 kilogram division.

Espina is expected to be the team’s top bet in the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-backed grassroots boxing tournament.

Illustrisimo told CDN Digital that his boxers are “about 80 percent ready” based on their training camp preparations.

“Since I’ve handled Cebu City’s boxing team in several national events already, I designed our current program based on what I’ve studied from past tournaments,” Illustrisimo said. “Our strategy is to stay aggressive and throw more punches to gain points, especially in the final round. That’s why we increased the sparring rounds during training.”

Joining Espina in Cebu City’s delegation are Ralph Gonzales (43–46 kgs), Khen Zamora (46–48 kgs), Zyrus Dela Cerna (50–52 kgs), Joaquin Descartin (52–54 kgs), Dominic Namanas (54–57 kgs), Jhunmark Entor (57–60 kgs), and Niña Marie Barte (57–60 kgs), the lone female boxer in the line-up.

Despite their intense training, Illustrisimo remains cautious about predicting results given the tough field.

“There will be a lot of strong opponents, but I’m confident we’ve selected the best boxers from Cebu City. Each of them has the potential to bring home a medal,” he added.

Illustrisimo expects tough competition for the Cebu City boxers from delegations representing Cagayan de Oro, Bohol, Davao, and Leyte. He will be supported in the corners by assistant coaches Roel Arrivado and Effie Juezan.

Thr Batang Pinoy is the country’s top grassroots sports development program.

