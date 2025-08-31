Metro Cebu floods: Can leaders deliver on promises of relief?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When rain pours in Metro Cebu, ordinary residents are the first to feel the weight of rising waters.

Commuters are stranded in traffic, families sweep mud out of their homes, and workers lose hours of their livelihood. For them, floods are no longer seasonal inconveniences but constant reminders of how vulnerable the metropolis has become.

In this second part of a special report, CDN Digital turns its lens on the three core cities of Metro Cebu—Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu—where flooding challenges most sharply impact daily life and urban growth.

Here, the promises of local leaders—to improve drainage, enforce regulations more strictly, and engage in long-term planning—are put to the test.

Whether these commitments can move from speeches to solutions will decide not just the fate of city streets and barangays, but the confidence of communities long waiting for relief.

Cebu City

Cebu City, the heart of the metropolis, illustrates both the scale of investment and the limits of execution. Since 2016, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has funneled more than P5 billion into flood-mitigation works, but visible progress remains thin on the ground.

As far back as 2019, DPWH flagged encroachments and informal settlements as major obstacles.

Engineer Earl Carl Escañuela of DPWH’s Flood Control Management Cluster admitted that while some works pushed through, “successful relocation of informal settlers by the city government is crucial to expedite flood control projects.”

At least 700 families near the Lahug, Tejero, Guadalupe, and Kinalumsan rivers continue to block river-widening efforts, while hotspots like Mambaling, Tinago, and Duljo remain perennially flooded. DPWH set aside P140 million for relocation, but uptake has been slow.

Leadership turnover has further complicated matters. In 2019, then-mayor Edgardo Labella secured P1.5 billion and created an inter-agency task force, only for relocation bottlenecks to stall results.

After his death in 2021, Michael Rama took over, scrapped some projects due to documentation issues, and then launched Task Force Gubat sa Baha. However, his initiatives ran aground on rights-of-way disputes and bureaucratic red tape.

In 2024, when Rama faced dismissal from service due to a nepotism case, his successor, Raymond Alvin Garcia, pitched a P2-billion master plan. However, an electoral loss the following year cut it short.

Now, under Mayor Nestor Archival, flood control has again taken center stage. Even before his June 30, 2025, inauguration, Archival ordered desilting operations and began pushing to update Cebu City’s two-decade-old drainage master plan.

That urgency became clearer when the City Council placed Cebu under a state of calamity on July 22 following massive floods just days earlier. The declaration allowed City Hall to tap P15 million from the calamity fund to unclog heavily silted waterways, including the Parian, MJ Cuenco, and Tagunol rivers.

The measure was intended to cut through procurement delays, fast-track equipment rentals, and prevent another round of paralyzing floods.

The city has also set aside between P10 million and P15 million this year for a feasibility study that will guide the overhaul of the drainage system. Full implementation of a citywide drainage network is projected to cost P8.2 billion.

Archival intends to approach the problem holistically with a unified plan rather than patchwork fixes.

Earlier, he ordered a temporary halt to some of the 21 new flood-control projects worth P751.2 million until the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) provides clear deadlines and strengthens coordination with City Hall.

“The most important thing is the deadlines,” he said. “The more days these drag on, the more the people sacrifice.”

The concern is not misplaced. Drainage works in Banilad have already worsened traffic, while planned projects near JY Square and the Beverly Hills bridge in Barangay Lahug risk paralyzing key arteries if poorly timed.

Archival has laid down stricter contractor rules—shorter completion periods, mandatory traffic enforcers, proper warning devices, and public disclosure of project details.

Yet he admits City Hall has limited control, since projects are often “downloaded” by lawmakers to DPWH, leaving the city to merely manage the fallout.

Inside the City Council, frustration has boiled over. A heated exchange last August saw Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. demand more manpower for anti-flood operations, warning that staff cuts from 400 under past mayors to just 185 today have weakened the city’s defenses.

Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales pushed back, arguing it was unfair to blame an administration barely two months old.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña cut in with a blunt reminder.

“It’s the fault of all the mayors,” pointing to piecemeal responses and the unchecked expansion of mountain barangays that funnel stormwater into low-lying districts.

Mandaue City

Mandaue City has emerged as one of Metro Cebu’s most flood-vulnerable hubs, with storms regularly displacing families and damaging infrastructure.

On August 15, the Butuanon River overflowed, swamping barangays Alang-alang, Casuntingan, Maguikay, Paknaan, and Umapad. In Casuntingan, five houses were swept away, while an unfinished P90-million riprap collapsed under the pressure of the swollen river.

Despite routine desilting and drainage clearing, clogged waterways and degraded creeks continue to overwhelm the city.

Experts say flooding in Mandaue—once tied mainly to typhoons—has become an annual crisis. The biologically dead Butuanon River now functions as a high-speed funnel, carrying upland rainwaters downstream into densely populated lowlands.

Warning systems exist, but residents often complain of the lack of visible government personnel during peak floods.

Between 2022 and 2025, the DPWH Sixth Engineering District rolled out 51 flood control projects in Mandaue City worth P3.8 billion—the highest in Cebu’s Sixth District.

Many were concentrated along the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek, which carry volumes of floodwater from uplands into Mandaue.

But several structures have collapsed, including a P46-million project in Paknaan and another riprap in Casuntingan. DPWH engineers attributed the failures to water pressure and access roads built during construction, but residents and civic groups suspect substandard work.

Edward Ligas, a resident of A.S. Fortuna, has filed a complaint before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee seeking a technical audit of all 51 projects.

“Dili ko motuo nga tungod ra sa water pressure,” he said, accusing contractors of cutting corners.

(I don’t believe this is due to water pressure.)

The controversy has reignited demands for accountability in Mandaue’s flood response.

Former Mayor Jonas Cortes’ camp disowned the failed Paknaan project, pointing out that procurement and implementation were handled solely by the DPWH during the term of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

The DPWH district office itself admitted to design flaws, including misaligned sheet piles that left the structure vulnerable.

Dizon, in a statement released on August 29, insisted that the project was not born of her administration but of her predecessor’s. She argued that the DPWH must answer for execution lapses, stressing that “authorship defines accountability.”

Still, she urged Mandauehanons to rise above finger-pointing and promised that flood-control works under her term would be designed to withstand the city’s perennial challenge.

Political transitions have only deepened Mandaue’s flood woes. Cortes once pitched a joint rehabilitation of the Butuanon River with Cebu City, but his suspension froze progress. Acting mayor Glenn Bercede tried to push coordination and drain clearing, yet setbacks mounted.

By 2025, the Ouanos had reclaimed City Hall. With Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano at the helm, the family’s political comeback now hinges on whether they can turn legacy into real solutions.

Among his earliest pledges: accelerate drainage upgrades and hold contractors to account.

Lapu-Lapu City

While Cebu and Mandaue Cities dominate the flood-control discourse, Lapu-Lapu City faces distinct challenges as a tourism and economic hub.

Flooding regularly strikes Barangays Basak, Gun-ob, and Pajo, where heavy rains overwhelm drainage systems and inundate roads leading to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. These disruptions ripple far beyond local communities, directly affecting the tourism industry that anchors the city’s economy.

Former mayor and now Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan had lobbied for stronger collaboration with the DPWH and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) to prioritize drainage upgrades near airport access roads.

He warned that persistent flooding in these critical areas not only inconveniences residents but also threatens Cebu’s global connectivity.

The city also contends with coastal flooding along the Mactan Channel and the shorelines in Brgys. Maribago and Marigondon, where informal settlements remain highly vulnerable. Relocation efforts have been slow, with many families resisting transfer due to limited livelihood options away from the coast.

In response, the current Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, has pledged to tighten enforcement of easement laws and integrate flood mitigation into broader climate-resilience projects under national funding.

She assumed office with P5.2 billion in city funds turned over by her husband, Rep. Chan, and vowed to sustain ongoing infrastructure initiatives while reviewing new priorities such as the construction of a new City Hall.

In 2025, DPWH committed P5.385 billion in projects for Lapu-Lapu City, covering four major components:

Convergence and Special Support Program (P3.807B): The largest share, financing 37 projects inside Benito Ebuen Air Base and Naval Forces Central, as well as 46 citywide initiatives, including multi-purpose buildings, six roads with drainage facilities, two sewage treatment plants (in Buaya and Poblacion), a bridge linking Pangan-an and Sabang, and a seawall on Caubian Island.

National Road Network Development (P1.330B): Focused on widening the Mactan Circumferential Road, Mactan-Airport Road, and Opon Airport Road, alongside a tri-level interchange and off-carriageway improvements.

Flood Management Program (P150M): Dedicated to drainage systems and localized flood-control infrastructure.

Asset Preservation Program (P97.5M): Primarily preventive maintenance, including asphalt overlays along key road corridors and the Marcelo Fernan Bridge approaches.

These projects signal the city’s attempt to align flood mitigation with broader infrastructure upgrades that also address congestion. However, much like Cebu City and Mandaue, implementation hurdles, from right-of-way disputes to community resistance, remain significant barriers.

Regional and Institutional Challenges

The problem is not confined to individual cities. Metro Cebu’s flood crisis reflects a deeper issue: fragmented governance and inadequate funding.

In 2022, the Infrastructure Development Committee of the Regional Development Council (RDC-IDC 7) urged district representatives to help push for Metro Cebu’s long-delayed Integrated Flood Control and Drainage Master Plan.

A comprehensive study dating back to 2016 had outlined P44.3 billion worth of projects, but as of September 2022, only P2 million (4.6%) had been released. Among the stalled projects was the Subangdaku Cut-off Channel, which would have eased flooding near the Cebu-Mandaue boundary, but was shelved due to unresolved right-of-way disputes.

RDC-IDC chair Kenneth Cobonpue emphasized that solving Metro Cebu’s flooding requires political will and a concerted effort.

“This requires the congressmen’s cooperation… All we can do is keep on proposing projects and endorsing them, but the budget keeps going up every year, and projects never get funded. This has to be a collective effort because the projects cut across several congressional districts.”

The RDC has passed at least seven resolutions pressing for implementation, yet funding remains elusive.

What it will take to stay dry

Flooding in Metro Cebu is no longer an occasional inconvenience but a systemic crisis, rooted as much in human choices as in the forces of nature. From Parian’s stagnant waters to Mandaue’s overflowing Butuanon River and Lapu-Lapu’s inundated airport roads, the risks span daily life, livelihoods, and economic lifelines.

The data are clear that outdated drainage, unchecked development, and fragmented governance have left the metropolis dangerously exposed, while billions in flood-control spending have yet to translate into lasting protection.

As the rains grow heavier and the seas rise higher, the region faces a narrowing window to act. Experts, planners, and residents alike point to the same solutions: stronger enforcement of zoning laws, relocation from waterways, climate-resilient infrastructure, and above all, unified leadership across city boundaries.

Unless political will aligns with technical expertise and community cooperation, every storm will keep replaying the same cycle of evacuation, disruption, and loss.

Metro Cebu’s floods may be fueled by the monsoon, but their devastation is man-made, and so too must be their solution. | with reports from Morexette Marie Erram, Doris Bongcac, Mary Rose Sagarino, Futch Anthony Inso

[End]

