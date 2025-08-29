Sara Duterte to visit Japan in September to meet Filipino community

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte is embarking on another international trip – a scheduled visit to Japan next month, where she is set to meet with the Filipino community there.

It will be her third trip to Japan this year.

Duterte disclosed her trip to Japan when she was speaking to one of her supporters during an interview on Thursday (Netherlands time) in The Hague, where she visited her detained father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

READ: Sara Duterte slams Palace for questioning her overseas trips

She initially revealed her next destination during another interview on Wednesday (Netherlands time) after she and her siblings visited their father in his detention facility.

“Yes, [the trip to] Japan will push through. It was already set by the Filipino community there,” Duterte said in an interview on Thursday.

The trip will be on Sept. 20 to 21, or days before the confirmation of charges against her father set by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Sept. 23.

According to her, the event will be a “large gathering” organized by the Japan-based Filipinos dedicated to expressing their support for the jailed former President Duterte.

Aside from Japan, she will again return on Sept. 23 for the confirmation of charges against her father in the ICC.

Duterte’s recent travel spree caught the attention of the public. Even Malacañang has questioned her constant trips abroad.

She defended her travels, insisting they underwent legal processes and followed the rules for officials travelling out of the country.

Prior to the September trip, Duterte went to Japan in January for a “private trip,” and then again in February with her younger sister, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.

Based on count, her trip to Japan next month will be her 13th foreign travel for the entire year, and her next trip to the Netherlands on Sept. 23 will be her 14th.

As of Friday, Duterte is still in The Hague and prior to that, she also went to Kuwait and France to also meet her supporters.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP