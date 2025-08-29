Pam’s SOPA bares ‘poor state of the province’: Guba, gubot, gutom

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, she has three words to describe the state of the province: guba, gubot, gutom.

Baricuatro on Friday, August 29 delivered her first State of the Province Address (Sopa). It formally marked her second month since taking the helm at the Capitol.

Pam’s SOPA was held at the Capitol’s Social Hall and lasted just over an hour only.

Those in attendance included several House Representatives for Cebu, Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco and other members the Provincial Board, and past vice governors Agnes Magpale, Democrito Barcenas and Nico Durano (currently sitting as Danao City mayor).

In her first speech, which lasted less than 30 minutes only, Baricuatro opened by describing the “poor state” of the provincial government in terms of providing basic services to its constituents. And, effectively criticizing the previous administration.

“As grateful as I am for the overwhelming trust given to me by more than 1.1 million Cebuanos, I am also deeply heartbroken for the true state of our beloved province,” Baricuatro told her audience.

“There are irregularities everywhere and lisod ni paminawon but the people deserve to know the truth,” she added.

The new governor began her SOPA with a scathing revelation of what her administration discovered the moment they took over the Capitol last June.

She even presented an audio-visual accompaniment, featuring sentiments of ordinary Cebuano’s about the current state of provincial services.

“I know this is hard to hear, especially when many of us thought or we were made to believe that we are one of the richest provinces in the country. But I am not here to throw stones. This is not about grudge or politics,” said Baricuatro.

Aside from the deteriorating condition of hospitals and healthcare systems, Pam’s SOPA also revealed that Cebu needed improvement in terms of ensuring transparency in government transactions.

In particular, in the bidding processes following findings that some projects and programs did not comply with existing standards. As a result, the province is left with payables up to P1.1 billion.

“We found infrastructure related payables piling up. Projects promised to LGUs adunay mga check gi-issue but with no clear funding source behind them. And worst, contractors were asked to implement projects without proper bidding. Unsa mani budol-budol?” said the governor.

Halfway through her speech, Baricuatro highlighted her administration’s recent accomplishments and commitments, particularly in transparency, healthcare, disaster resilience, and education.

These include beefing up manpower in hospitals, the activation of the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), and conducting livestream broadcasts during the actual bidding stage.

On the other hand, Baricuatro urged local officials to ensure collaboration and set aside partisan politics for the sake of public service.

At the same time, she took a swipe at the previous administration and critics, saying: “And to YOU who believe that cases-filed against me and my family-are enough to shake me: you are mistaken. will face them head on.”

“I will keep moving forward, because the truth is on our side, and the people of Cebu deserve a government that puts the people first,” she added.

