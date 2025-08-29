CIDG seizes P500K worth of unregistered vapes, four sellers nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police operatives confiscated around P500,000 worth of unregistered vape products in simultaneous entrapment operations in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City on Thursday, August 28.

Four individuals were arrested in OPLAN “MEGA SHOPPER” led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Three vape shops were entrapped. One in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, another in Cebu City’s San Miguel Road near IT Park, and another along M.L. Quezon National Highway in Lapu-Lapu City.

The arrested individuals included a 27-year-old store staff from Barangay Apas, Cebu City in the Lapu-Lapu operation, a 28-year-old man from Barangay Tabunok, Cebu City in Talisay, and two individuals along Cebu City’s San Miguel Road, a 32-year-old man from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City and a 23-year-old man from Palo, Leyte.

According to PLTCOL Jerick A. Filosofo, chief of CIDG Cebu Provincial Field Unit, the operation stemmed from information provided by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products, their Devices, and Novel Tobacco Products (OSMV) under Assistant Secretary Atty. M. Marcus N. Valdez II.

“Nag-launch tayo ng entrapment operations regarding sa vape products dito sa Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City. But this information came from DTI mismo… So nagconduct kami ng case buildup and validation together also with the OSMV and nakapag-test buy tayo. Mga two weeks ago, nakapag-test buy tayo and then yung mga products na yon, pinadala din natin sa OSMV. After that, nagbigay sila ng certification that these products are not registered sa DTI for violation ng standards nila and hindi safe,” Filosofo said.

Reason for confiscation

The confiscated products were found in violation of the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act for lacking fiscal markings and not being registered with the DTI.

“Ang violation kase nila is yung Section 4(d) ng RA 11900. Kung mapapansin niyo, required kase sa mga ganitong products yung merong ‘fiscal markings.’ So, bukod sa hindi siya registered sa DTI… wala pa silang nakadisplay na fiscal markings. Lahat dapat kase ng mga products na ganito, dapat may fiscal markings,” Filosofo explained.

Filosofo said the operations also disrupted several other shops that immediately closed upon learning of the crackdown.

Based on intelligence, the illegal vape products came from Manila. While the three shops had business permits, their seized products were not authorized for sale.

‘Fiscal markings’

Fiscal markings are security features, similar to the BIR seal, required to be displayed on vape products and other regulated items.

These markings certify that the products have complied with government standards and tax regulations, ensuring authenticity and safety before they reach consumers.

Investigators noted that the sellers were aware the products were unauthorized, with some even reportedly retrieving stocks from storage to avoid detection.

Authorities said the suspects deliberately continued selling despite knowing the items lacked the required fiscal markings and certifications.

The CIDG said the four arrested sellers will undergo inquest proceedings, while cases against the shop owners who were not present during the entrapment will be filed through regular filing.

Monitoring of other vape shops across Cebu is also ongoing as part of the continuing crackdown. /csl

