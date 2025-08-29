DTCC shines with gold medal haul in WDSF-PDSF Cebu Open 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) made the most of its homecourt advantage in the recently concluded World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2025 and the Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) Quarterly Ranking Nationals, held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The powerhouse squad wrapped up its campaign with an impressive 19 gold medals over the three-day event, which drew top dancers from more than a dozen countries from August 22 to 24.

Leading the charge were 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caneda, who added two more golds in the WDSF and Grade Latin categories. Shardie and Marjorie Abellana also struck twice, clinching victories in the SE1A and Rising Star Latin divisions.

The biggest haul came from the duo of Lark Jabonero and Ma. Fil Therese Rile, who collected four gold medals in the Senior 1 SD Cha-Cha-Cha, SD Rumba, SD Jive, and 1C Latin events.

Meanwhile, John Andrew Codillo and Ranmarie Princess Bantoy chipped in three golds after ruling the Youth C, D1, and D2 Latin categories.

Rodre Yan Rodriguez and Arianne May Generalao also shone with double golds in the Youth A Standard and WDSF Under-21 Standard divisions, on top of bagging two silvers.

Other DTCC gold medalists included John Gabriel Marzon and Princess Reina Benolirao (Open Super Juvenile A), Sean Alexavier Baclay and Ouie Selene Rendon (Intercollegiate C Standard), Kevin Patiga and Juliete Monique Rallos (Grade D1 Standard), John Andrew Codillo and Ashley Cullo (Youth B Latin), Allen Gozon and Asherah Villarte (Juvenile 1 C Standard), and Anselmo Estillore Jr. and Eleanor Hayco (Senior 1A Latin).

Also contributing podium finishes for DTCC were pairs Dave Rosaldo and Sheen Talara, Kahil Bloom Guitche and Karl Louise Basalo, James Villanueva and Rosheen Kate Elmido, Mitchloni Dinauanao and John Paul Mocoroo, Paul Vincent Corpus and Krisan Danielle Unabia, Nathaniel Garner and Gabby Gail Gabutan, Vince Gleo Corvera and Athena Jaine Zapa, John Tonni Fiel Quilaton and Mae Ann Mejo, Francis Isaia Diluvio and Richlyn Ann Bendanillo, and John Lloyd Leyson and Trixie Pearl Dicdican.

More than 800 dancesport pairs from Australia, China, Taiwan, Serbia, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, Bulgaria, England, Lithuania, and Macau showcased their skills across three days of world-class competition backed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and Dancesport Asia.

