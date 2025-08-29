Collapsed Paknaan flood-control project initiated by previous administration, says Lolypop

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon on Thursday, Aug. 29, clarified that the collapsed flood-control structure in Zone Talong, Barangay Paknaan was not initiated under her term, stressing that the project originated from the previous administration.

In an official statement, Ouano-Dizon said the structure was “conceived, funded, and awarded in 2019” during the term of then Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes, who later served as Mandaue City mayor until 2024.

The collapsed section formed part of the outfall phase of the Butuanon River flood mitigation plan aimed at addressing recurring flooding in Barangay Paknaan and nearby areas. It was funded at P46.9 million and awarded to Ascentia Construction Incorporated.

It was bid out in February 2019 by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), implemented on July 9, 2019, and completed on July 1, 2020.

Ouano-Dizon and former congressman Jonas Cortes both assumed new positions on June 30, 2019—Ouano-Dizon as lone district representative, and Cortes as Mandaue City mayor.

“Truth must stand unbent: Accountability lies where authorship resides. DPWH, as custodian of execution and oversight, must answer,” Ouano-Dizon said, emphasizing that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was responsible for the project’s implementation and monitoring.

She also urged the public not to allow “history to be rewritten by innuendo,” asserting that the record clearly links the project to the past administration.

While stressing that responsibility should rest with those who initiated the project, Ouano-Dizon called for unity rather than finger-pointing, assuring residents that flood-control projects under her current term are “designed to confront this challenge and safeguard our city for the years ahead.”

Earlier today, Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, former chief of staff of then-Representative Jonas Cortes, maintained that while the project was funded during Cortes’ congressional term, the procurement and implementation were handled entirely by the DPWH.

According to Calipayan, no construction work, payments, or billings took place while Cortes was still in office, and that all funds released by DPWH and construction phases occurred during Ouano-Dizon’s term as congresswoman.

Current DPWH Sixth District Engineer Gumer Castillo earlier said the project was implemented before he was assigned to the district. At the time of implementation, Castillo said he was still serving in Siquijor and had no involvement in the planning or supervision of the Paknaan project.

The DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office confirmed that about 15 meters of the sheet pile flood-control structure collapsed due to water pressure buildup behind polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sheet piles following persistent rainfall. The agency also found that a 130-meter portion of the 416-meter-long structure was misaligned and improperly tilted.

