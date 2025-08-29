Duterte on Torre’s ouster as PNP chief: ‘Only God decides what one deserves’

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte refused to comment on the sudden removal of Gen. Nicolas Torre III as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, but instead remarked that “only God can say what a person deserves.”

Duterte made the pronouncement while she is once again at The Hague, Netherlands, visiting her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

“I have no comment… I can’t say if it’s karma or not, because only God can determine what a person deserves,” said Duterte in Filipino.

“So, maybe that’s just part of his journey in life. Sometimes, you’re at the top, and then 85 days later, you’re at the bottom. That’s it,” she added.

Prior to being promoted as PNP chief, Torre, who then headed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ICC, led the ICC arrest of Rodrigo Duterte last March.

He was also the regional police chief of Davao when he led the capture and arrest of long-time Duterte ally, and alleged sex offender Apollo Quiboloy.

Torre was relieved from his post on Aug. 26, and was replaced by Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. /mr

