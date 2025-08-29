Cebu Greats’ 5-game streak ends in close loss to Zamboanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Greats’ five-game winning streak came to an end after bowing to Zamboanga Sikat in a valiant 70-74 stand in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 2025 at the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday, August 28.

Despite the loss, Cebu remains in the top 10 with a 10-16 record, still holding on to a play-in spot. The Greats are closely trailed by the Sarangani Marlins and Imus Brotherhood, who both carry 9-15 slates at 12th and 13th place.

Cebu’s rotation took a heavy blow early when one of its main offensive weapons, Paul Desiderio, exited just 3:52 into the opening quarter after experiencing numbness in his thigh.

Desiderio, who had been named Best Player of the Game three times during their winning run, never returned, which deeply affected Cebu’s offense. Worse, Jun Manzo, Cebu’s leading scorer, apparently hurt his leg late in the game.

Even with those setbacks, Cebu’s players didn’t give Zamboanga an inch in the tightly contested game.

The Greats looked sharp early, racing to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter. But Zamboanga rallied in the second frame, and from there both sides traded baskets.

Cebu last held the lead, 67-65, with 2:29 left after Mark Meneses sank two free throws. Zamboanga, however, responded with a layup from Roi Sumang and a three-pointer by Carl Bryan Cruz to take control, 70-67.

With 33 seconds remaining, Manzo kept Cebu’s hopes alive with a layup to cut the gap to 72-70, despite being hurt. But Sumang’s clutch pull-up jumper in the final seconds sealed the victory for Zamboanga.

Cebu faces another tough test when it meets the Pangasinan Heatwaves (16-7), the sixth seed in the North Division, on September 8.

Manzo led Cebu with 20 points, while Mac Tallo added 11 points and three assists.

For Zamboanga, John Paul Cauilan exploded with 20 points on six triples, while Abdul Sawat chipped in 16.

