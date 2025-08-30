BE Grand Resort Bohol stages biggest BIM, opens path to global races

An extension of Bohol’s famed Sandugo Festival, the third installation of the BE Grand International Marathon – The Sandugo Run (BIM) brought together around 4,300 runners from across the Philippine region and beyond, racing through the scenic streets of Bohol, making it the island’s biggest running event, on August 24, 2025.

This year’s BIM showed once again that it’s more than just a race, it’s a cultural heartbeat that puts Bohol firmly on the global stage.

With the start and finish line set at Panglao’s premier getaway, BE Grand Resort Bohol, this year’s marathon featured four exciting distances—42KM, 21KM, 10KM, and 5KM—crafted to challenge seasoned athletes and welcome first-timers taking on their debut kilometers.

“This is a real representation of solidarity, friendship, and unity. We are here to help promote Bohol not just on the national level, but on the international level,” cites Nova Noval, the Chief Operations Officer of the BE Group of Companies, during the opening of the event.

Along the routes, interactive pit stops brought extra energy to the already electric race. Beyond the usual water and fruits, runners were treated to festive spreads of lechon, barbecue, Japanese shrimp tempura, ice cream, and more, all served with the lively beat of festival music in the background.

Local spectacle, world-class Stage

This year’s hosting marks a historic milestone as BIM 2025 becomes the first edition to earn World Athletics accreditation, placing it among the ranks of globally recognized races. With this credential, every runner’s official time in Bohol now serves as a ticket to qualify for some of the world’s most prestigious marathons.

“Last February, we invited people from the olympics distance group to measure the route, and we qualified. We are now associated with the Association of International Marathons and Long Distances, so you don’t need to go abroad to qualify for the majors. You come to Bohol, run the BIM,” explains Michael Yu, one of the organizers of the run, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

For athletes chasing a slot in iconic races across the Americas or Europe, BIM is no longer just another stop on the calendar—it stands as a true gateway to the global stage. This recognition elevates the marathon from a celebrated local spectacle into an international proving ground where discipline, speed, and endurance are not only tested but can open doors to the world’s most prestigious races.

The accreditation also cements Bohol’s place on the global sporting map. Long celebrated for its white-sand beaches, tarsiers, and Chocolate Hills, the island now wears another badge of honor: a premier race destination where tourism and athletics intersect. For the local community, it’s more than prestige—it means an influx of athletes, coaches, and supporters who fuel Bohol’s reputation as a hub for culture, competition, and world-class sport.

Tech-integrated Race

The BE Grand Bohol International Marathon doesn’t just test endurance, it redefines the race experience by fusing sport with technology. Every 42KM runner races not only with grit and determination but also with innovation in hand, as the TRACX Live Tracking app maps their progress in real time, ensuring every stride is seen, shared, and celebrated.

Family, friends, and organizers can track every stride through live GPS updates, watching athletes conquer Bohol’s coastal roads, lively pit stops, and bustling town centers as if running right beside them. As for runners, that digital connection becomes fuel, turning every kilometer into a shared triumph with their support system.

For spectators, the app transforms the marathon into an interactive experience. Every surge, slowdown, and sprint to the finish is tracked live, making BIM 2025 more than a race to watch.

Star Power on the streets

Also dubbed the “Sandugo Run,” this year’s staging shines with star power as Miss International 2023 3rd Runner-Up Nicole Borromeo conquers the grueling 42KM, proving her strength beyond the pageant stage, while actor Jake Ejercito powers through the 21KM to the cheers of an electrified crowd.

Their presence electrified the course, transforming stretches of pavement into cheering zones and drawing bigger crowds than in previous editions.

For fellow runners, it’s an extra push to keep pace, and for some, that little spark of “kilig” becomes a sweet bonus along the way.

The winner takes it all

When the finish line was crossed, familiar names rose to the top. Florendo Nuñez Lapiz successfully defended his crown in the 42KM men’s category, cementing his legacy as BIM’s back-to-back champion. In the women’s division, Lizane Abella claimed victory, leading a full roster of winners across all categories who showcased strength, stamina, and unyielding spirit.

Winners’ Podium Highlights:

42 KM

Men: 1st – Florendo Nuñez Lapiz | 2nd – Joerge Andrade | 3rd – Jerome Casinillo

Women: 1st – Lizane Abella | 2nd – Eloisa Cusi | 3rd – April Joy Alampayan

21 KM

Men: 1st – Mark Rennel Hubag | 2nd – Jhonn Marc Dizon | 3rd – Bryan Quiamco

Women: 1st – Artjoy Torregosa | 2nd – Joy Beltran | 3rd – Kay Razel Cundangan

10 KM

Men: 1st – Mercan Victor Abadejos | 2nd – Frank Cedric Go | 3rd – John Reevo Jumawan

Women: 1st – Tesalonica Cejudo | 2nd – Maije Yves Nakila | 3rd – Sophia Kirsten Tunguia

5 KM

Men: 1st – Yvan Rae Mahinay | 2nd – Rafael Antonio Ochavillo | 3rd – Kyzer Ceasar Rosales

Women: 1st – Ashley Queen Astillero | 2nd – Hanna Abayan | 3rd – Chelsea Denise Dagdayan

The podium became more than a stage for medals, it was a celebration of grit, passion, and the shared spirit of community that united runners, supporters, and organizers alike.

Once again, the BE Grand Resort Bohol pulled off a successful hosting of the International Marathon. If you’re thinking of joining the next edition, mark your calendars for August 30, 2026.

For full details, check out the official Facebook page of BE Grand Resort Bohol, and let this be your sign to take that first stride onto the running track.