Filipino jobseekers reminded of deployment ban in Myanmar

By: Joyce Ann L. Rocamora - Philippine News Agency | August 30,2025 - 06:26 AM

MANILA – Filipino jobseekers are reminded not to accept suspicious job offers in Myanmar, as a deployment ban is currently in place in the Southeast Asian state.

The Philippine Embassy in Myanmar made the reiteration on Friday after reporting a rise in the number of Filipinos entering the country supposedly to work as “customer service representatives.”

“Madalas kinukunan ng mga ito ng 70-day business visa. Muli pong pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na nananatili ang pagpapairal ng deployment ban sa Myanmar (Often, they would be getting a 70-day business visa. We again remind everyone that the deployment ban in Myanmar remains in effect),” it said in an advisory.

The embassy did not provide a specific number but several dozen Filipino jobseekers have, in the past, sought rescue after falling victim to illegal recruitment and human trafficking in Myanmar.

The victims were recruited through WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram as customer sales representatives, only to be exploited to work as online scammers.

The embassy said its desks are open for questions and inquiries, and may be reached at(+95) 998-521-0991. (PNA)

TAGS: jobs, Myanmar, Philippines
