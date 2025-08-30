BI issues lookout order vs Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto have been included in an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) over the case of the missing “sabungeros” (cockfighting fans), along with other suspects, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Friday.

According to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the order was issued against the individuals identified by whistleblower Julie Patidongan to be involved in the case.

“We have a lookout bulletin for all of them. I’’s already there. Those mentioned by Patidongan have been issued lookout bulletins already,” Remulla, speaking in a mix of Filipino and English, said in a briefing.

READ:

Among the individuals Patidongan linked to the missing sabungeros were Ang — whom he tagged as the mastermind — and Barretto.

Patidongan was the same whistleblower who made the harrowing claim that all the missing sabungeros had been killed and buried beneath Taal Lake in Batangas.

Asked if the DOJ knows if the suspects are still in the country, Remulla said that one suspect has been recorded to have left the country.

However, he admitted that he was unsure if the suspect had since returned.

Remulla bared the information after Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said that the preliminary investigation on the missing sabungero case is already set to begin, with over 60 respondents set to receive their respective subpoena by “next week.”

READ: Remulla: Atong Ang, Gretchen Barreto to be named suspects in missing sabungeros’ case

Asked if the DOJ intends to prevent the suspects from leaving the country, Fadullon responded that prosecutors would still need to study whether there is a need to apply for a preventive hold departure order (PHDO) for the suspects.

“We will study if there is a basis to anticipate that any of them might leave the country, or if there is that danger, then the prosecutors handling the case can apply for a PHDO,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP