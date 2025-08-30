Cebu City P20/kilo rice rollout faces third delay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the third time this month, Cebu City residents hoping to buy rice at P20 per kilo will have to wait longer, as the City Council once again deferred approval of the measure needed to launch the program.

What was expected to be a breakthrough in a special session on August 28 ended in another postponement after Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña raised fresh concerns over the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city and Food Terminal Inc. (FTI).

“I’m not against people buying P20 rice, but how are we going to do this? Are we just going to open in any amount? And who else is going to buy?” Osmeña asked during the deliberations.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., seeks to authorize Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to sign the MOA with FTI for Cebu City’s participation in the national government’s P20-per-kilo rice program under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative.

The project is backed by an initial ₱20-million allocation to be sourced from the Accelerated Social Amelioration Program (ASAP).

But Osmeña, presiding officer of the council, questioned the lack of clarity on spending limits, accountability, and qualifications of beneficiaries.

“It’s like giving out a credit card and you don’t put out a limit, just sign… I don’t think it is a good fiscal process,” he said.

Councilor Paul Labra countered that the details, including funding sources, were already covered in the MOA, while Councilor Mikel Rama reminded colleagues that the resolution was simply to authorize the mayor to sign the contract, with budget approval to follow separately.

Still, Osmeña pressed that the MOA lacked transparency, pointing to missing provisions on total purchase amounts and authorized signatories.

“Monopoly, discretion, and lack of transparency—that is the formula for corruption,” he warned.

Councilor Philip Zafra supported the call for clearer safeguards, saying the agreement should state not only the total budget but also who qualifies to avail of the program.

“Because the contract is the governing instrument between the city and the entity we are about to engage with, that is a very valid question,” Zafra said, recommending that the MOA be amended.

After a recess, Zafra moved to defer approval once more to allow revisions incorporating the council’s recommendations.

The latest snag follows two earlier deferments, on August 12 and August 19, when Councilor Sisinio Andales flagged technical deficiencies in the MOA, including missing annexes, vague provisions on quality and quantity of rice, and unclear delivery timelines.

Under the proposed MOA, FTI, a Department of Agriculture–attached corporation, will supply well-milled National Food Authority rice purchased at P33 per kilo and sold at a subsidized P20 per kilo to eligible beneficiaries, including indigent households, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, disaster victims, and indigenous peoples.

The P13 subsidy per kilo will be split between the national and local governments.

The program, launched nationwide in May as one of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship initiatives, was supposed to roll out in Cebu City before the end of August. But with Thursday’s third deferment, its launch date remains uncertain.

“This is not an emergency or calamity,” Osmeña stressed, “so we have the duty to ensure that all details are intact before we give our approval.”

