‘Blackmail’ move tried to force ‘very bad’ city treasurer on Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has alleged that attempts were made to pressure Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. into endorsing a dismissed treasurer he described as “a very bad person” to take over Cebu City’s treasury.

In an interview on Friday, August 29, Osmeña said the city government had been paralyzed in recent weeks because “nobody could sign the checks” after former city treasurer Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes was dismissed. He said some people used the situation to push for the return of another embattled official.

“Nobody can sign the checks. I asked why. Because the treasurer was dismissed, no one was authorized to sign the checks,” Osmeña recalled. “But apparently, someone has been maneuvering to get the treasurer of Toledo, who was dismissed, to sign the checks here. That treasurer is a very bad person, as I understand.”

Osmeña said the push came with an implied condition that salaries and allowances of City Hall workers could only be released if Archival agreed to endorse the official.

“Actually, at one point, Mayor Nestor was asked to endorse that person. I said ‘no.’ Somebody has to sign the checks; it felt like blackmail,” Osmeña said.

The vice mayor said he intervened by contacting Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, who approved the designation of Emma Villarete as officer-in-charge (OIC) city treasurer effective August 29. Villarete’s appointment unlocked the release of payroll funds that had been stalled since early August.

“At this point in time, yes, she is the best choice considering we are under time pressure,” Osmeña said of Villarete. “There are slight technical deficiencies with Villarete, but we will just follow through. If you use those deficiencies as an excuse to put a bad person in charge, I don’t like that.”

Salaries finally released

The designation brought weeks of uncertainty to a close for City Hall employees and barangay responders who had not received their salaries and allowances. Garbage collection and other basic services were disrupted as some workers stopped reporting due to non-payment.

“Done! Effective tomorrow, the vacant position of City Treasurer will be filled by Emma Villarete. The months-long backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances will be released beginning tomorrow, with the remainder to be addressed next week,” Osmeña posted on August 28.

Archival earlier acknowledged that the absence of a duly authorized Cebu City treasurer had left “most departments” unable to process disbursements.

He said he sought help from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) and Recto to expedite Villarete’s appointment.

“Villarete is qualified because of her experience, but the problem is, they need to follow regulations,” Archival explained. “The process takes time — our request goes to BLGF, then to the Department of Finance.”

Root of the vacancy

The leadership gap in the treasury office followed the Ombudsman’s dismissal of Reyes, who was indicted along with 10 others over a P239.7-million garbage hauling contract in 2021.

Reyes was permanently barred from public office and stripped of retirement benefits.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, the chairman of the council’s budget and finance committee, said the hardest hit were barangay responders whose P5,000 monthly honoraria for June and July were left pending.

“Pending gyud ang tanan tungod kay walay city treasurer nga makasign sa cheque,” Tumulak said

Archival assured that with Villarete now authorized to sign checks, normal payroll disbursement and operations at City Hall would resume.

“We have checks and balances. We have auditing, accounting, and budget offices. But basically, we need someone who can sign the checks,” he said.

