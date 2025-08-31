FACES OF CEBU: Harvey Cenit, award-winning fashion designer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano designer Harvey Cenit has dressed some of the world’s most dazzling stars, from Broadway legend Lea Salonga to Miss Universe Catriona Gray. Most recently, one of his creations lit up the stage with Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat.

But for Harvey, fashion was never just about the red carpets. It has always been about living a lifelong dream of becoming an artist.

“I’ve loved art for as long as I can remember,” he shares. “My childhood goal was always to be an artist in one way or another, and fashion simply became that path.”

Here’s the inspiring journey of Harvey Cenit, featured in Faces of Cebu, as he takes Cebuano artistry to the world stage.

Roots of inspiration

Cenit’s earliest inspiration came not from glossy magazines or haute couture houses but from family. His inspiration was his elder cousin, Wilfred Dy.

“Even though we weren’t very close because of our age gap, and he eventually migrated to Canada when I was still a child, I was always proud of him. He was my very first idol,” Cenit recalls.

That admiration, combined with his own love of drawing and design, led him to study Fine Arts at the University of the Philippines Cebu. After graduation, he found his footing in fashion with the guidance of Harley Ruedas and Mark So, who entrusted him as an in-house designer for six formative years.

From there, Cenit began to dream bigger.

His first stop abroad was Singapore, chosen both for career opportunities and because his partner was based there. Soon, however, Dubai beckoned. A friend, Arnulfo, invited him to join a newly opened fashion house, and Cenit has been with the brand for 12 years.

“The rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

Finding a home in Dubai

For Cenit, Dubai was a natural fit. It was already home to some of the biggest names in Philippine fashion, Cary Santiago, Furne One of Amato, Michael Cinco, and Ezra Santos, whose international acclaim had paved the way for others.

“Dubai has always been welcoming to Filipinos, especially fashion designers,” Cenit says. “They truly appreciate and celebrate Filipino talent here, which is why for me, it has always felt like the greener pasture.”

The move paid off.

From his base in Dubai, Cenit’s work began reaching international stylists, celebrities, and fashion insiders. What started with small breaks soon turned into opportunities to dress a global roster of stars.

Dressing icons

Today, Cenit’s collaboration includes icons such as Liza Soberano, Lani Misalucha, Chanel Ayan, and Tinashe. Not to mention the Queen of Latin Pop, Thalía, and Chinese fashion icon Fan Bingbing.

Yet amid the big names, he remains deeply grateful to those who trusted him in the early days, singers Dionne Monsanto, Morissette, and Ayegee Paredes, whom he calls his “all-time favorite.”

Then came another of his career-defining moments: dressing Doja Cat. The story is as dramatic as the dress itself.

After Cannes Film Festival, where his muse Mitchell Akat wore a show-stopping Cenit creation, Doja Cat’s team reached out immediately.

The gown had to travel from France back to Dubai, where Cenit reimagined it into a custom piece for a music video: “swimsuit-inspired, bold, and engineered for movement.”

He repainted, re-crystalized, and reshaped the gown’s 3D leopard head, while friends hand-carried the piece across continents to New York.

“What a journey this dress has traveled!” Cenit shared in jest.

Family, faith, and mentors

Behind Cenit’s success is a network of unwavering support. He credits his family, his friends, and his faith in God for guiding him through challenges and opportunities alike.

He also honors the designers who paved the way. “Some of my fashion idols have always been Cary Santiago, Furne One of Amato, Michael Cinco, and Ezra Santos,” he says. “They showed us what’s possible.”

Despite reaching milestones many designers only dream of, Cenit remains hungry for what’s next. His calendar is already filled with red-carpet appearances, including the Venice Film Festival, a major fashion show in February, and another return to Cannes.

“Fashion is my life,” he says simply. “And I’ll continue living it to the fullest.”

Advice to young designers

Asked what wisdom he can share with aspiring Cebuano designers, Cenit stresses humility over hype.

“Stay grounded. No matter how skilled you are, it’s your attitude that will take you far,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to show who you are, but never be arrogant. Everybody may not like you, but be a friend to everyone—having a lot of friends always helps.”

And most importantly: “Don’t pressure yourself. Just focus on your craft, and eventually, people will notice.” /csl