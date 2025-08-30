Cebu weather: Rainy days ahead as LPA, habagat affect Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu residents should brace for a mix of cloudy skies, rainshowers, and occasional thunderstorms in the coming days as the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon continue to affect the Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said, Saturday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas office reported that the trough of an LPA east of Mindanao, combined with the southwest monsoon or habagat, will influence the weather across Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

For Metro Cebu, Pagasa forecasts partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with rainshowers or thunderstorms today, Saturday, August 30, with temperatures ranging between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate winds from the southwest to northwest are expected, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

On Sunday, August 31, Cebu weather conditions are projected to worsen, with cloudy skies and more widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will dip slightly between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

From September 1 to 3, Cebu will experience continued rainshowers and thunderstorms, though in varying intensities. Daily temperatures are expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate southwesterly winds and generally manageable sea conditions.

Nationwide, the southwest monsoon and the trough of Tropical Storm Jacinto, which left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) last Thursday, will continue to affect several regions, particularly Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and Cagayan.

Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said these rains are expected to ease by midday Saturday, with improving conditions in northern areas except for isolated thunderstorms.

“But throughout the day, or by midday onwards, these rains will lessen. We will have improving weather, except for possible isolated rains due to thunderstorms,” Castañeda said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Another LPA, designated as 08h, was spotted 1,165 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao as of Saturday morning. While still outside the PAR, it is enhancing rain activity over Eastern Visayas, the Davao Region, and Caraga.

Pagasa warned that the combined effects of the LPA’s trough and the habagat will bring rain over Palawan, parts of the Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, while Mimaropa will also see cloudy skies and rains due to the monsoon.

“In the afternoon and evening, there will be chances of rain, lightning, and thunder. This is still due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms,” Castañeda added.

Despite the wet weather, Pagasa has not issued any gale warnings. However, moderate sea conditions are expected, particularly along the western seaboards, with waves reaching 1.2 to 2.5 meters.

Residents are advised to stay alert for localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and communities near rivers and waterways, as well as possible landslides in upland barangays due to unpredictable Cebu weather.

