CCPO carries out simulation exercise in Cebu City shopping mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) carried out a large-scale simulation exercise on Friday, August 29, to test emergency response protocols in a major commercial establishment.

The two-hour drill, held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., recreated multiple high-risk scenarios including Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), a rapid-active shooter, a hostage-taking incident, and a fire incident.

Police teams, mall security personnel, and emergency responders were tasked to execute evacuation, crowd control, and neutralization procedures as part of the exercise.

An Advanced Command Post was also set up on-site to serve as the central coordination hub, ensuring real-time communication between participating units.

The activity also involved stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, underscoring the importance of inter-agency collaboration during high-stakes emergencies.

Reasons for the exercise

PLTCOL Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO deputy city director for operations and information officer, said the activity also serves as a preparation for the coming “ber” months.

“This is also in line with our current anti-criminality strategies to prepare for the upcoming ‘ber’ months. We will also be assessing the appropriate response that are to be given not only by the PNP, but also by our local government support,” she said.

She added that the exercise is designed to strengthen coordination with support units, including the Bureau of Fire, Philippine National Police (PNP), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), and Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO).

Macatangay also clarified that there is no existing threat in the community, emphasizing that the exercise was carried out purely as a safety measure, not only for the safety of the residents, but also for people who wish to visit Cebu City.

“Part ni siya sa pagpangandam gyud nato. Every year, ang Cebu City, mu-conduct gyud og mga dinagko nga SIMEX, sama ani, involving several businesses establishments because ganahan nato ipakita sa mga mulangyaw ngari sa Cebu City, apart sa mga residente ngari sa Cebu City, nga ang atoang maayo nga kooperasyon between the business sector og atoang mga responding teams from the local government and the national government,” she said.

(This is part of our preparations. Every year, Cebu City conducts major SIMEX, like this, involving several business establishments because we wanted to show to our visitors here in Cebu City, apart from the residents, that we are in cooperation with the business sector and our responding teams from the local and national government.)

Critique session

After the drill, CCPO officials and participants held a critique session to review the execution of protocols, highlight operational strengths, and identify areas that need improvement.

Organizers said the assessment will guide future exercises and sharpen actual emergency response capabilities.

Police said the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen preparedness in public spaces, particularly in establishments that draw large crowds.

