Cebu Province records 44% drop in major crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) reported a 44.22 percent decrease in major crimes from July 1 to August 27 this year compared to the same period in 2024.

Police records showed that incidents of the eight focus crimes went down to 140 from 251 last year.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping, and motornapping.

PCOL Christopher Bermudez, the acting CPPO director, said the figures reflect the discipline and commitment of their personnel.

“The drop in crime incidents is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and vigilance of our police officers, in partnership with our communities and stakeholders,” Bermudez said.

He attributed the decline to intensified police visibility, intelligence work, and partnerships with local government units and communities.

Bermudez further noted that despite the overall decline, police continue to face challenges such as homicide cases, which they plan to address through heightened visibility, intelligence efforts, and preventive strategies.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we remain vigilant in addressing challenges such as homicide cases by strengthening police visibility, intelligence operations, and preventive measures,” Bermudez stressed.

The trend, Bermudez said, also reflects the regional leadership’s push for respect and discipline within the police force under PBGEN Redrico Maranan, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro also praised the provincial police for the reduction in crime but cautioned against complacency.

“While we welcome and celebrate the progress in reducing overall crime, we cannot be complacent. Criminals must realize that Cebu Province will never be a safe haven for them,” she said.

Despite the overall decline of crimes, CPPO said it will sustain operations against criminality, uphold the rule of law, and work with stakeholders to ensure the safety of communities across the province.

