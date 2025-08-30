15 contractors funded campaign of some 2022 poll bets – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — 15 contractors donated to candidates in the 2022 national and local elections, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said on Friday.

This was the findings of the Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) of the Commission on Elections.

Garcia said that the number may increase as the PFAD is looking first into the national positions in the 2022 elections.

The PFAD is the department responsible for reviewing and validating statements of contribution and expenses of election candidates.

“The PFAD has already found 15 contractors to have contributed and gave support to candidates in the 2022 elections,” Garcia told reporters in an interview.

“Again, we’re not saying that they’re government contractors. Based on the review, they are contractors,” said Garcia.

Garcia noted that the Department of Public Works and Highways can determine if the contractors had contracts with the government before and after the filing of certificate of candidacy and if the certain candidate lost or won the elections.

Garcia previously said that government contractors are not allowed to donate to candidates running for public office as this constitutes election offense.

He said this is in line with the Section 95(c) of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), which provides that “[n]o contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by any of the following: (c) natural and juridical persons who hold contracts or subcontracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works.”

What happens if the contractors are proven to have entered into contracts with the government? Garcia says that under the OEC, this is an election offense with one to six years of imprisonment.

Garcia also pointed out the liability for those who receive donations or contributions from government contractors.

He cited the last part of the Section 95 of the OEC which states that “[i]t shall be unlawful for any person to solicit or receive any contribution from any of the persons or entities enumerated herein.”

This came to light following the issues concerning “ghost” flood control projects revealed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself and several senators.

Marcos earlier revealed that only P100 billion of the entire P545-billion budget for flood mitigation projects from July 2022 to May 2025 were awarded to 15 out of 2,409 accredited contractors.

Garcia previously said that the PFAD might investigate contractors and candidates who received contributions from them following the confirmation of Senate President Francis Escudero that Centerways Construction and Development Inc. donated P30 million to his 2022 senatorial campaign.

The firm is one of the 15 contractors identified by Marcos to have bagged the most number of flood control projects.

