Free dialysis centers to open soon in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents battling kidney disease may no longer have to shoulder the steep costs of dialysis as two new centers offering free treatment are set to open soon in Barangays Talamban and Guadalupe.

The city government formalized the rollout on August 29, with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Barangays Talamban and Guadalupe and JL Dialmed Trading Co. at the office of Mayor Nestor Archival. Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña also witnessed the signing.

Renovation works on the facilities are scheduled to begin immediately and are targeted for completion before the end of the month. JL Dialmed Trading Co. will handle the installation of the dialysis machines.

In Talamban, the center will be housed on the third floor of the Barangay Health Center, while in Guadalupe, the machines will be installed in a building beside the barangay hall.

Archival said the project reflects the city’s commitment to expand access to essential health services, particularly for residents with chronic illnesses.

“We hope that as we go forward in our two and a half years, we continue to find ways to serve the government through this health program,” he said.

Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Enriquez and Talamban Barangay Captain Dario Arcilla also attended the MOA signing, expressing support for the initiative that is expected to ease the burden on hundreds of patients in their communities.

Part of wider health agenda

The free dialysis program complements Archival’s broader push to implement a “zero billing” policy in Cebu City’s hospital system. The plan, still in the pipeline, envisions indigent patients leaving city-run facilities without paying any out-of-pocket expenses.

Archival earlier explained that the city government would shoulder the remaining balance of medical bills after PhilHealth coverage.

“Ang tan-aw nato sa city government kay ang ato gyung mga pobre ma zero billing sa ilang bayranan sa health. Kato ra’ng mga pobre ha,” he said.

(We at the city government envisions zero billion for the poor. This is only intended for the poor.)

He said that the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) will be vital to rolling out the zero-billing program.

The city is preparing to allocate about P500 million annually to sustain hospital operations once CCMC is fully functional and accredited by PhilHealth.

Regional context

In 2023, former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered all Capitol-run hospitals to provide free dialysis for indigent patients, with services available in Balamban, Carcar, and Danao, and more centers planned in island and district hospitals.

At the national level, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. launched the “Bayad na Bill Mo” program in May, ensuring zero-balance billing in 87 Department of Health hospitals across the country.

The program aims to cover costs for ward admissions, medicines, and procedures through PhilHealth and DOH support.

Dialysis treatment in private facilities typically costs between P7,000 and P8,000 per session, a burden many families cannot sustain.

